Accuray's European AERO Academy Meeting: Innovation and Safety in the Field of Advanced Radiotherapy - Patients Come First

SUNNYVALE, Caliornia, February 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

2018Accuray Conference Focused onInnovativeApproachesfor Advancing Patient Care,fromCurativeTreatment to Oligometastases and Palliation

Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ: ARAY) announced today highlights from its 2018 EuropeanAERO'(Accuray Exchange in Radiation Oncology) Academy conference held in Lisbon, Portugal on January 26thand 27th.

"Accuray is firmly committed to providing our customers with access to clinical thought leadership and forums that encourage treatment innovation. The AERO Academy events, both in the US and in Europe, are a driving force behind our patient-first philosophy," said Joshua H. Levine, President and Chief Executive Officer at Accuray. "Events like this allow our leadership team to obtain first hand insights into our radiation oncologists' and physicists' needs and their views on how to advance and optimize patient treatment."

These events, which aim to provide an update on current treatment options in the field of advanced radiotherapy, offer a unique opportunity for radiation oncologists and medical physicists from around the world to gather in an exciting educational environment. At the Lisbon event, industry experts engaged in conversations on a broad range of topics including:

The value of localized radiation therapy for organ-confined tumors, locally advanced tumors and metastatic tumors

Advances in radiation therapy, from efficacy and toxicity to convenience and impact on patients' quality of life

Progress in re-irradiation and adaptive radiation therapy techniques

The optimal approach for treating tumors, based on current knowledge and unique patient attributes

"It was an honor to introduce and participate in this year's AERO Academy conference. Patients were truly at the heart of every conversation as we discussed how to innovatively use radiation therapy to deliver highly effective and safe outcomes," said Barbara A. Jereczek-Fossa, M.D., Ph.D., Chair of the Division of Radiotherapy at the European Institute of Oncology and Associate Professor of Radiation Oncology at the University of Milan, Italy. "The conference sessions enabled us to focus on topics that have the potential to positively impact our practice today and in the future. The scope and quality of the scientific exchange resulted in another great instructional meeting."

"We are proud to host this biennial conference dedicated to precision radiation therapy. We believe collaborations with clinicians and scientists are the key to successfully advancing the way radiation therapy is delivered, and ensuring that patients receive the treatment best suited to their particular situation," said Fabienne Hirigoyenberry-Lanson, Ph.D., Vice President Global Medical and Scientific Affairs at Accuray. "We are convinced that the sharing of clinical improvements and technological advancements, as well as peer-to-peer discussion on treatment experiences, encourage innovation, better results and safety in patient care."

About Accuray Exchange in Radiation Oncology (AERO')

AERO includesCyberKnifeRadixact'andTomoTherapy System users dedicated to advancing patient care through worldwide clinical and technical partnerships. The AERO community mission is to provide a global forum for the clinical exchange of information between clinicians and physicists for the purpose of setting a new standard in patient care and safety across treatments in the fields of SRS/SBRT, IMRT, IGRT and conventional radiation therapy. Membership to AERO is free and open to all users of the CyberKnife, Radixact and TomoTherapy Systems.