Active-Investors: EX-Dividend Schedule: Dun & Bradstreet Raised its Dividend By 4%; Will Trade Ex-Dividend on February 21, 2018

Dividend Declared

On February 12, 2018, Dun & Bradstreet announced that it has declared an increased quarterly cash dividend of $0.5225 per share, up from the Company's prior quarterly dividend of $0.5025 per share. This quarterly cash dividend is payable on March 09, 2018, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on February 22, 2018.

Dun & Bradstreet's indicated dividend represents a yield of 1.75%, which is considerably above compared to the average dividend yield of 1.26% for the Technology sector. The Company has raised dividend for eleven consecutive years.

Dividend Insight

Dun & Bradstreet has a dividend payout ratio of 28.0%, which means that the Company spends approximately $0.28 for dividend distribution out of every $1.00 earned. The dividend payout ratio reflects how much amount a company is returning to shareholders versus how much money it is keeping on hand to reinvest in growth, to pay off debt, and/or to add to its cash reserves.

According to analysts' estimates, Dun & Bradstreet is forecasted to report earnings of $7.49 for the next year, which is more than three times compared to the Company's annualized dividend of $2.09 per share.

Dun & Bradstreet's cash balance at year end 2017 was $442 million for net debt of $1.2 billion. Dun & Bradstreet is expecting to repatriate approximately $265 million of its cash balance in FY18, which will help the Company lower its total debt level. Dun & Bradstreet generated $224 million of free cash flow in FY17. The Company's balance sheet remains strong and is well positioned over the long-term to sustain its dividend distribution.

Recent Development for Dun & Bradstreet

On February 12, 2018, Dun & Bradstreet announced that Thomas Manning, a director of the Company since 2013 and Lead Director since 2016, has been appointed Chairman of the Board and interim Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately.

Mr. Manning's appointment follows Robert Carrigan's decision to step down as Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer, and as a director of the Company, by mutual agreement with the Dun & Bradstreet Board of Directors. The Company noted that Mr. Carrigan will be available as requested by the Board and management team to assist with the transition process.

Dun & Bradstreet stated that the Board will commence a new search for a permanent CEO, with the assistance of an executive search firm. The CEO search process will be led by the Nominating & Governance Committee of the Board of Directors.

About Dun & Bradstreet Corporation

Dun & Bradstreet provides commercial data, analytics, and insights on businesses worldwide. Nearly 90% of the Fortune 500, and companies of every size around the world, rely on the Company's data, insights, and analytics. Dun & Bradstreet was founded in 1841 and is headquartered in Short Hills, New Jersey.

Stock Performance Snapshot

February 16, 2018 - At Friday's closing bell, Dun & Bradstreet's stock was marginally up 0.49%, ending the trading session at $121.16.

Volume traded for the day: 386.54 thousand shares, which was above the 3-month average volume of 307.28 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 2.67%; previous three-month period - up 3.98%; past twelve-month period - up 13.33%; and year-to-date - up 2.32%

After last Friday's close, Dun & Bradstreet's market cap was at $4.48 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 31.78.

The stock has a dividend yield of 1.72%.

The stock is part of the Technology sector, categorized under the Information & Delivery Services industry.

