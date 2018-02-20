Active-Investors: Free Research Report as Rexnord's Sales Advanced 9% and Adjusted EPS Soared 48%

Stock Monitor: Flowserve Post Earnings Reporting

Earnings Highlights and Summary

For the three months ended December 31, 2017, Rexnord's net sales jumped 9% to $492.3 million compared to $451.8 million in Q3 FY17. The Company's core sales growth was 6% in the reported quarter, aided by 1% through acquisitions, and 2% from favorable foreign currency translation. Rexnord's revenue numbers beat analysts' expectations of $482.8 million.

For Q3 FY18, Rexnord's adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) were $94.9 million, or 19.3% of net sales, compared to an adjusted EBITDA of $79.2 million, or 17.6% of net sales, in Q3 FY17.

During Q3 FY18, Rexnord reported a net income of $75.8 million, or $0.67 per diluted share, compared to $1.7 million, or $0.02 per diluted share, in Q3 FY17. The Company's reported quarter results included a $55 million non-recurring tax benefit from the US tax reform. Rexnord's adjusted earnings surged 48% to $0.37 per diluted share for Q3 FY18 compared to $0.25 per diluted share in Q3 FY17, and were ahead of Wall Street's estimates of $0.27 per share.

Segment Highlights

During Q3 FY18, Rexnord's Process & Motion Control (PMC) segment's net sales advanced 8% to $292.5 million compared to $270.3 million in Q3 FY17, as core sales increased 6% on a y-o-y basis and foreign currency translation added 2%. The increase in core sales was attributed to favorable demand trends across the majority of the Company's served end-markets.

For Q3 FY18, the PMC segment's income from operations was $49 million, or 16.6% of net sales. The segment's adjusted EBITDA were $65.9 million in the reported quarter versus $55.7 million in the year earlier same quarter. The PMC segment's adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of net sales increased by 190 basis points to 22.5% on a y-o-y basis.

During Q3 FY18, Rexnord's Water Management segment's net sales jumped 10% to $199.8 million compared to $179.1 million in Q3 FY17. The segment's core sales grew 7% on a y-o-y basis, excluding a 2% increase from the World Dryer acquisition, a 1% adverse impact associated with the exit of the RHF product line, and a 2% favorable impact from foreign currency translation. The y-o-y growth in core sales reflected favorable demand trends in Rexnord's non-residential construction, water, and wastewater infrastructure markets.

For Q3 FY18, the Water Management segment's income from operations was $26 million, or 12.9% of net sales. The segment's income from operations as a percentage of net sales increased by 500 basis points on a y-o-y basis, driven by core sales volume growth, ongoing cost reduction and productivity initiatives, and lower restructuring expenses. The segment's adjusted EBITDA were $37.2 million, or 18.6% of sales, in the reported quarter versus $31.5 million, or 17.6% of sales, in the year earlier comparable quarter.

Cash Matters

As of December 31, 2017, Rexnord's cash and cash equivalents totaled $234.8 million compared to $490.1 million as on March 31, 2017. For the first three quarters of the fiscal year 2018, the Company's free cash flow was $96.8 million compared to $78.1 million for the year ago corresponding period.

Outlook

For the fiscal year 2018, Rexnord is forecasting net income to be in the range of $155 million to $159 million; adjusted EBITDA to be in the band of $381 million to $387 million; and free cash flow to exceed net income.

Stock Performance Snapshot

February 16, 2018 - At Friday's closing bell, Rexnord's stock slightly fell 0.11%, ending the trading session at $27.96.

Volume traded for the day: 691.52 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 1.45%; previous three-month period - up 21.57%; past twelve-month period - up 26.29%; and year-to-date - up 7.46%

After last Friday's close, Rexnord's market cap was at $2.91 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 22.37.

The stock is part of the Industrial Goods sector, categorized under the Diversified Machinery industry. This sector was up 0.2% at the end of the session.

