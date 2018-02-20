Public Affairs Division Global Communications Department Toyota Motor Corporation Tel: +81-3-3817-9926

Toyota City, Japan, Feb 20, 2018 - (JCN Newswire) - Lexus announced today that it will present its new UX crossover in world premiere at the Geneva Motor Show, on March 6.The luxury brand will also host the European premiere of the RX L, a new version of Lexus' best-selling RX crossover, featuring three rows of seats. This new model provides comfortable accommodation for up to seven people in its cabin, with a flexible seating arrangement that also allows for excellent load-carrying flexibility. The RX L's versatile interior has been achieved with an extension of 110mm in the RX's overall length, while maintaining the crossover's stylish, coupe-like profile.In addition, the Lexus LF-1 Limitless concept, first revealed at the Detroit motor show in early January, will be making its European debut.Other Lexus highlights at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show will include the Special Edition RC F coupe, created to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Lexus F and the RC F SPORT Black Edition.The Lexus Press Conference with the new Head of Lexus Europe, Pascal Ruch, will take place on March 6 at 10am at the Lexus stand in hall 4.About LEXUSSince its debut in 1989, Lexus has earned a worldwide reputation for high-quality products and exemplary customer service. Lexus is the hybrid leader among luxury brands, offering hybrids that provide the best in innovative technology and premier luxury. The evolution of Lexus is reflected in the progressive designs of its new vehicles. The grille, dynamic light treatments, and sculptured lines create a distinctive look of luxury for Lexus. For more information, please visit www.lexus-int.com and www.lexus-int.com/news/.Source: LEXUSContact:Copyright 2018 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.