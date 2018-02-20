Active-Investors: Free Research Report as AmeriGas' Q1 Top-Line Grew to Outperform Forecasts

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / February 20, 2018 / Active-Investors.com has just released a free earnings report on AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE: APU) ("AmeriGas"). If you want access to this report all you need to do is sign up now by clicking the following link www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=APU. The Company posted its financial results on January 31, 2018, for the first quarter of the fiscal year 2018 (Q1 FY18). The Valley Forge, Pennsylvania-based Company's total revenues grew on a y-o-y basis, outperforming market consensus estimates. Register today and get access to over 1000 Free Research Reports by joining our site below:

Earnings Highlights and Summary

For the three months ended December 31, 2017, AmeriGas reported revenues of $787.30 million, which came in above the $677.17 million recorded at the end of Q1 FY17. The Company's total revenue numbers topped market forecasts of $774.6 million. The Company's propane revenues increased to $711.46 million in Q1 FY18 from $604.06 million in Q1 FY17; while its other revenues rose to $75.83 million in Q1 FY18 from $73.11 million in the prior year's same period.

The retail propane marketer recorded a net income attributable to common shareholders of $104.42 million, or $0.97 per diluted share, in Q1 FY18 which came in above $91.95 million, or $0.87 per diluted share, in Q1 FY17; but missed Wall Street's expectations of $1.19 per diluted share. Meanwhile, the Company's adjusted net income attributable to common shareholders increased to $103.68 million in Q1 FY18 from $99.63 million in Q1 FY17.

Operational Metrics

In the reported quarter, AmeriGas' propane cost of sales was $344.35 million versus $214.41 million in the previous year's comparable quarter. The Company's operating and administrative expenses increased to $230.34 million in Q1 FY18 from $226.80 million in Q1 FY17. The Company posted an operating income of $148.83 million in Q1 FY18 versus $167.63 million in Q1 FY17. The Company's adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) grew to $194.06 million during Q1 FY18 from $185.11 million in Q1 FY17. For Q1 FY17, the Company's adjusted EBITDA included a previously-reported charge of $8.8 million to correct gains on sales of certain assets related to the Heritage Propane acquisition.

During Q1 FY18, Cylinder Exchange volume increased 9% y-o-y, while National Accounts volume increased 7% y-o-y. However, unit margins increased by $0.01 in Q1 FY18, despite Mont. Belvieu prices rising 64% y-o-y.

Cash Flow and Balance Sheet

During the first three months ended December 31, 2017, AmeriGas generated cash from operations of $1.82 million versus $33.04 million in the prior year's corresponding quarter. The Company had $7.20 million in cash and cash equivalents as on December 31, 2017, compared to $9.25 million as on December 31, 2016. Additionally, the Company's long-term debt standing was $2.56 billion as on December 31, 2017, versus $2.52 billion as on December 31, 2016.

Dividend

In a separate press release on January 24, 2018, AmeriGas' Board of Directors declared a quarterly partnership distribution of $0.95 per limited partnership unit, payable on February 20, 2018, to unitholders of record as on February 09, 2018.

Stock Performance Snapshot

February 16, 2018 - At Friday's closing bell, AmeriGas Partners' stock was slightly down 0.67%, ending the trading session at $43.29.

Volume traded for the day: 223.48 thousand shares, which was above the 3-month average volume of 191.66 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the previous six-month period - up 0.42%

After last Friday's close, AmeriGas Partners' market cap was at $4.05 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 31.39.

The stock has a dividend yield of 8.78%.

The stock is part of the Utilities sector, categorized under the Gas Utilities industry. This sector was up 0.7% at the end of the session.

