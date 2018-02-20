DALLAS, TEXAS -- (Marketwired) -- 02/20/18 -- Dalfen America Corp. (DAC) today announced that Don Benningfield has joined the firm's newly created position, as Chief Operating Officer. Reporting to President and CIO Sean Dalfen, Mr. Benningfield will be based in Dallas, TX.

Mr. Benningfield has extensive capital markets experience and has completed in excess of $350 Billion in transactions. "For nearly 20 years, Don has served in a variety of senior roles at best in class institutions" said Sean Dalfen. "His huge, directly relevant experience will prove invaluable to our companies' continued growth and success."

Prior to joining Dalfen, Mr. Benningfield held senior positions at BlackRock, Inc. and Bank of America Merrill Lynch. At BlackRock, he led diverse project teams executing client mandates and initiatives as the Global Head of Real Estate Portfolio Management. At Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Mr. Benningfield was Managing Director and the Global Head of Real Estate Structured Finance Special Situations and held multiple leadership positions covering a wide range of investment banking and capital markets transactions in addition to serving in various risk management, board, ownership, and advisory roles.

"We are excited to welcome Don to the team" said Murray Dalfen, CEO. "We cast a wide net looking for the right person for this position and Don's profile really fit who we were looking for. His extensive expertise and experience will contribute greatly to the growth of Dalfen's investment platforms." he added.

Dalfen America Corp. (DAC) is one of the nation's largest buyers of industrial real estate and a leader in the urban logistics' property space. Their investment focus is on strategically located infill and last mile oriented warehouses, logistics centers, multi-tenant business parks and light industrial facilities. DAC currently owns and manages millions of square feet of premier industrial properties throughout the Unites States and in Canada.

