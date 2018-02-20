Melrose Industries pressed the case for its £7.4bn bid for GKN as Jeremy Corbyn increased the political pressure over the turnaround company's proposed hostile takeover. Reporting its annual results, Melrose said GKN, the FTSE 100 engineering company, needed a shake-up to improve its performance. Melrose said: "The board believes that GKN is a company in need of fundamental change to reverse its long-term underperformance. We believe GKN will respond to Melrose's methods and deliver lasting ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...