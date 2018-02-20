Bonduelle announced on Tuesday that it has signed an agreement with the New York-listed Conagra Brands, to acquire its Del Monte processed fruit and vegetable business in Canada. The company said the acquisition included the right to use the Del Monte brand on different segments of processed fruits and vegetables, and stocks of products marketed by Conagra, for a total value of CAD 43m. It said the acquired business excluded all industrial and personnel assets, as co-packers and Bonduelle's ...

