XPO Logistics, Inc.: XPO Logistics Rolls Out New API Web Integration Technology

XPO Logistics Rolls Out New API Web Integration Technology

GREENWICH, Conn. - February 20, 2018 - XPO Logistics (NYSE: XPO), one of the largest providers of less-than-truckload (LTL) transportation in North America, announced a technology initiative that modernizes its LTL customer web integration offerings with an application programming interface (API) channel.

Troy Cooper, chief operating officer of XPO Logistics, said, "We're investing in technology that gives our LTL customers access to more information and shipping tools without custom programming. Our goal is to amplify the value our technology delivers in LTL and across our entire transportation business to provide a single solution for everyone involved in the process."

XPO is leveraging part of its planned $450 million technology investment in 2018 to increase productivity and provide new tools for LTL customers. The new REST API-based system benefits customers by offering easy integration to customize front-end user interfaces with real-time access to XPO's internal shipping and rating systems.

LTL shippers can easily customize the user experience on their own systems with a range of new capabilities, including:

Delivery and pickup management: Customers can see a four-hour delivery window with updated estimated delivery times, and update, cancel or view pickup requests.



Planning tools: Provides critical planning and budgeting information with new calculators for transit times and dimensions, and a service center locator that maps the closest LTL location.



Rate calculations: Estimates rates, including volume quotes, and retrieves previous estimates for informed decision-making.



Electronic documents: Makes it easy to cancel or update a bill of lading (BOL), retrieve individual or multiple BOLs, and prepare PAPS cargo releases and create shipping labels.

For more information or to get started, customers can contact LTLWebAPISupport@xpo.com (mailto:LTLWebAPISupport@xpo.com) or visit https://www.xpo.com/solutions/transportation/ltl-help-center/api (https://www.xpo.com/solutions/transportation/ltl-help-center/api).

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO) is a top ten global logistics provider of cutting-edge supply chain solutions to the most successful companies in the world. The company operates as a highly integrated network of people, technology and physical assets in 32 countries, with 1,455 locations and more than 95,000 employees. XPO uses its network to help more than 50,000 customers manage their goods more efficiently throughout their supply chains. The company has two reporting segments, transportation and logistics, and within these segments its business is well diversified by geographies, verticals and types of service. XPO's corporate headquarters is in Greenwich, Conn., USA, and its European headquarters is in Lyon, France. xpo.com

Media Contact:

XPO Logistics, Inc.

Erin Kurtz

+1-203-489-1586

erin.kurtz@xpo.com





This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: XPO Logistics, Inc. via Globenewswire

