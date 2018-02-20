Neste Oyj: Neste Corporation: Notification of Managers' Transactions, Eloranta

| Neste Corporation
Manager's Transactions
20 February 2018 at 3.30 pm (EET)
Neste Corporation: Notification of Managers' Transactions, Eloranta
Person subject to the notification requirement
|Name:
|Jorma Eloranta
|Position:
|Member of the Board/Deputy member
|Initial Notification
|Reference number:
|5493009GY1X8GQ66AM14_20180220124448_5
|Issuer
|Name:
|Neste Oyj
|LEI:
|5493009GY1X8GQ66AM14
|Transaction details
|Transaction date:
|2018-02-17
|Venue:
|OFF-EXCHANGE TRANSACTIONS (XOFF)
|Nature of the transaction:
|Gift, Donation or Inheritance (Made)
|Instrument:
|Share
|ISIN:
|FI0009013296
|Volume:
|1000
|Unit price:
|0.00000 Euro
|Volume:
|1000
|Unit price:
|0.00000 Euro
|Volume:
|1000
|Unit price:
|0.00000 Euro
|Volume:
|1000
|Unit price:
|0.00000 Euro
|Aggregated transactions
|Volume:
|4000
|Volume weighted average price:
|0.00000 Euro
For additional information, please contact: Christian Ståhlberg, General Counsel, Neste, tel. +358 10 4584251
Neste in brief
Neste (NESTE, Nasdaq Helsinki) creates sustainable solutions for transport, business, and consumer needs. Our wide range of renewable products enable our customers to reduce climate emissions. We are the world's largest producer of renewable diesel refined from waste and residues, introducing renewable solutions also to the aviation and plastics industries. We are also a technologically advanced refiner of high-quality oil products. We want to be a reliable partner with widely valued expertise, research, and sustainable operations. In 2017, Neste's revenue stood at EUR 13.2 billion. In 2018, Neste placed 2nd on the Global 100 list of the most sustainable companies in the world. Read more: neste.com (http://www.neste.com/en)
