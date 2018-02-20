Neste Oyj: Neste Corporation: Notification of Managers' Transactions, Eloranta

Neste Corporation

Manager's Transactions

20 February 2018 at 3.30 pm (EET)



Neste Corporation: Notification of Managers' Transactions, Eloranta









Person subject to the notification requirement Name: Jorma Eloranta Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member Initial Notification Reference number: 5493009GY1X8GQ66AM14_20180220124448_5 Issuer Name: Neste Oyj LEI: 5493009GY1X8GQ66AM14 Transaction details Transaction date: 2018-02-17 Venue: OFF-EXCHANGE TRANSACTIONS (XOFF) Nature of the transaction: Gift, Donation or Inheritance (Made) Instrument: Share ISIN: FI0009013296 Volume: 1000 Unit price: 0.00000 Euro Volume: 1000 Unit price: 0.00000 Euro Volume: 1000 Unit price: 0.00000 Euro Volume: 1000 Unit price: 0.00000 Euro Aggregated transactions Volume: 4000 Volume weighted average price: 0.00000 Euro





For additional information, please contact: Christian Ståhlberg, General Counsel, Neste, tel. +358 10 4584251

