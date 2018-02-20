sprite-preloader
20.02.2018 | 14:40
GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Neste Oyj: Neste Corporation: Notification of Managers' Transactions, Eloranta

Neste Corporation
Manager's Transactions
20 February 2018 at 3.30 pm (EET)

Neste Corporation: Notification of Managers' Transactions, Eloranta




Person subject to the notification requirement
Name:Jorma Eloranta
Position:Member of the Board/Deputy member
Initial Notification
Reference number:5493009GY1X8GQ66AM14_20180220124448_5
Issuer
Name:Neste Oyj
LEI:5493009GY1X8GQ66AM14
Transaction details
Transaction date:2018-02-17
Venue:OFF-EXCHANGE TRANSACTIONS (XOFF)
Nature of the transaction:Gift, Donation or Inheritance (Made)
Instrument:Share
ISIN:FI0009013296
Volume:1000
Unit price:0.00000 Euro
Aggregated transactions
Volume:4000
Volume weighted average price:0.00000 Euro


For additional information, please contact: Christian Ståhlberg, General Counsel, Neste, tel. +358 10 4584251

Neste in brief

Neste (NESTE, Nasdaq Helsinki) creates sustainable solutions for transport, business, and consumer needs. Our wide range of renewable products enable our customers to reduce climate emissions. We are the world's largest producer of renewable diesel refined from waste and residues, introducing renewable solutions also to the aviation and plastics industries. We are also a technologically advanced refiner of high-quality oil products. We want to be a reliable partner with widely valued expertise, research, and sustainable operations. In 2017, Neste's revenue stood at EUR 13.2 billion. In 2018, Neste placed 2nd on the Global 100 list of the most sustainable companies in the world. Read more: neste.com (http://www.neste.com/en)



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Neste Oyj via Globenewswire

© 2018 GlobeNewswire (Europe)