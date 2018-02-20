Adds Blockchain, Digital Platforms and Capital Markets Expertise

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 20, 2018) - LottoGopher Holdings Inc. (CSE: LOTO) (OTCQB: LTTGF) (FSE: 2LG) ("LottoGopher" or the "Company") today announced the addition of Mr. Savneet Singh and Mr. Ravi Sood to its Board of Directors. Both Mr. Singh and Mr. Sood bring entrepreneurial drive and relationships in blockchain, digital platforms and fintech, as well as vast experience and networks in the capital markets.

"We're excited to welcome Mr. Singh and Mr. Sood to our Board to boost our capital markets access and give the company extensive opportunities for global investment opportunities through their relationships," stated CEO James Morel.

Mr. Savneet Singh is the Co-founder of Tera Holdings, a holding company of niche software businesses. Prior to Tera, Mr. Singh founded GBI, the first electronic platform and asset manager that allowed investors to buy, trade and store physical precious metals. GBI is now one the largest independent provider and custody platform of precious metals in the United States and as a result he was named to the prestigious Forbes 30 under 30 list, Crains 40 under 40 and the Empact 100 list of top 100 entrepreneurs under the age of 30. In addition, he is an investor and advisor to a number of technology and FinTech companies including Sofi, Ripple, Lending Club and others. Prior to GBI, he was an investment analyst at Chilton Investment Company where he covered investments in the technology, alternative energy and infrastructure space. Prior to Chilton, Savneet worked in the investment banking department of Morgan Stanley. Mr. Singh received his B.S. in Applied Economics and Management from Cornell University. In addition Savneet is a member of the Board of Directors of Blockchain Power, Owl Mountain Capital and Produce Pay, Inc. He is also Chairman of CoVenture, an emerging asset manager he helped start, that now has committed assets of over $200 million with funds in the direct lending, venture capital and the crypto currency space.

Mr. Ravi Sood is a Canadian financier and venture capitalist. He was the co-founder and former Chief Executive Officer of Navina Asset Management Inc. and its predecessor company Lawrence Asset Management Inc which at its peak controlled over $800 million in assets globally. Mr. Sood is the founder and Chairman of Galane Gold Ltd, a gold producer operating in Botswana and South Africa and Blockchain Power, the first vertically integrated crypto-currency miner powering its own mining operations through wholly owned renewable energy operations including wind, solar, and hydro plants. He is also the founder and former Chairman of Feronia Inc., a plantations agriculture company operating in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and a director of ICC Labs Inc., and Natural MedCo, both producers of cannabis and derivative products. He previously served as a Director of Prontoforms, an industry leading mobile forms company, and Elgin Mining Inc., the owner and operator of Sweden's largest gold mine, until its acquisition by Mandalay Resources.

LottoGopher would also like to announce that Mr. Norman Wareham and Mr. Kevin Harrington have been appointed to the Advisory Committee, resigning their positions on the Board of Directors.

"Mr. Harrington's and Mr. Wareham's experience in direct marketing and Canadian capital markets will continue to be helpful as LottoGopher begins to expand. We're thankful for their time on, and contributions to, our Board, and look forward to their continued guidance as part of the LottoGopher Advisory Committee," added CEO James Morel.

About LottoGopher

LottoGopher is a lottery messenger service that allows users to easily order and manage their state lottery tickets online using a debit or credit card. By allowing individuals to choose their numbers and safely order tickets for the official lottery drawings in California, LottoGopher makes it simple for users to keep track of their tickets and winnings. With LottoGopher, individuals can either play alone with a single ticket or create and join online public and private groups to pool winnings from California lotteries, including Mega Millions, Powerball and SuperLotto Plus. LottoGopher offers memberships that allow California residents to order multiple tickets from various lotteries. LottoGopher also enables users to stay up to date on the latest drawings, track their tickets and collect winnings. Members have exclusive access to expert player strategies, jackpot alerts, lottery news, lucky number pickers and winners' financial resources.

On behalf of the Board of LottoGopher Holdings Inc.

"James Morel"

President, CEO & Director

