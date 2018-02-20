A new system based on satellites' reliable connectivity will ensure the Cuban national telecommunications operator can diversify connectivity on the main island of Cuba

Cubans and visitors to Cuba will have additional access to reliable and uninterrupted connectivity throughout the main island of Cuba as ETECSA, Cuba's national telecommunications operator, signed a deal with SES Networks for satellite services, SES announced today.

SES Networks will augment ETECSA's existing terrestrial infrastructure with its high-performance fibre-like medium earth orbit (MEO) capacity and improve connectivity for end-customers of the Cuban operator.

"By working with SES Networks, we are ensuring that our customers across the main island will have a new way to access high-performing Internet at all times through this innovative satellite system. Our collaboration with SES Networks highlights ETECSA's mission of providing telecommunications services that meet the current and future needs of Cuban citizens and our customers, as well as contributing to the country's socio-economic growth," said Ing. Mayra Arevich Marín, executive president of ETECSA.

"The opportunity to work with organisations such as ETECSA that are consistently looking for ways to bring more reliable connectivity to their people is incredibly rewarding," said Steve Collar, CEO of SES Networks. "Our unique network capabilities and suite of managed services allows ETECSA to guarantee their customers access to the best satellite internet technology available."

ETECSA provides public telecommunications services throughout the territory of the Republic of Cuba.

About SES

SES is the world-leading satellite operator and the first to deliver a differentiated and scalable GEO-MEO offering worldwide, with more than 50 satellites in Geostationary Earth Orbit (GEO) and 12 in Medium Earth Orbit (MEO). SES focuses on value-added, end-to-end solutions in two key business units: SES Video and SES Networks. The company provides satellite communications services to broadcasters, content and internet service providers, mobile and fixed network operators, governments and institutions. SES's portfolio includes ASTRA, O3b and MX1, a leading media service provider that offers a full suite of innovative digital video and media services. SES is listed on the Euronext Paris and Luxembourg Stock Exchange (ticker: SESG). Further information available at: www.ses.com

