Safe Drive Systems (SDS), a leading developer and distributor of collision avoidance and lane departure warning systems, has announced that its accident prevention solutions are now being deployed by one of the country's major metropolitan ambulance services.

Maricopa Ambulance initially installed the safety technology in its new 14-ambulance fleet that began serving the City of Scottsdale 9-1-1 system on February 17.

Maricopa Ambulance also provides medical transport to Maricopa County medical facilities, hospitals and patients and sets a national standard of excellence for pre-hospital medical care. Home to four million residents, Arizona's Maricopa County is the fourth-largest in the United States and includes Phoenix, the country's fifth-largest city.

"We are committed to safety and to keeping our ambulance fleet one of the most advanced in the world," said Bryan Gibson, Maricopa Ambulance CEO. "SDS' advanced collision avoidance system helps us achieve those goals. SDS's cutting-edge technology will ensure that our drivers, paramedics and patients will be protected on the road using the most advanced safety system available anywhere."

SDS's unique RD-140 collision avoidance system is the only one available in the U.S. that incorporates both radar and cameras. Reliable, affordable and user-friendly, it is designed to prevent or reduce the severity of an accident by monitoring both the distance between you and the vehicle in front and how close your vehicle is to an unintended lane departure.

"SDS is truly proud to partner with Maricopa Ambulance in this project," states Tuvi Cohen, president of SDS. "The selection of our RD-140 collision avoidance system for installation in its fleet of life-saving vehicles testifies to its status as the industry's leading solution in its field."

About SDS

Founded in 2008, Safe Drive Systems (SDS) designs, manufactures and markets aftermarket collision avoidance devices that maximize technology to prevent or reduce the severity of the type of vehicle accidents that, according to the National Transportation Safety Board, cause 90% of vehicle fatalities. Headquartered in New York, over 100,000 SDS solutions have been deployed worldwide- Our mission is to keep you and your family safe on the road.

About Maricopa Ambulance

Maricopa Ambulance received its certificate of necessity (CON) from the Arizona Department of Health Services (ADHS) to serve Maricopa County in 2016 and is recognized as an ADHS Premier EMS Agency. Maricopa Ambulance is a member of the Priority Ambulance family of companies. More information: www.maricopaambulance.com and www.priorityambulance.com.

