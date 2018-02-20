Global Wall Coverings Market 2016-2018 & 2024: HP's Advanced Digital Printing Device for Wall Coverings - The Next Big Thing

DUBLIN, Feb. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Wall Coverings - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.
This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Wall Coverings in US$ Million by the following Product Segments:
- Wall Papers
- Interior Paint
- Wall Tiles
- Wall Panels
The report profiles 241 companies including many key and niche players such as:
Key Topics Covered:
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Wall Coverings: An Aesthetic, Affordable, and Timeless Decorative Option for the Walls
Major Wall Treatment Trends & Drivers Summarized
Superior Attributes of Wall Coverings over Other Wall Decor Options: The Fundamental Factor behind the Strong Evolution of the Market
Recovery in Construction Activity Worldwide Offer Bright Prospects for the Wallcoverings Market
Global Market Outlook
Developing Countries Spearhead Current and Future Market Growth
Upward Movement in Construction Activity to Drive Strong Market Gains
China & India: Underpenetrated Nature of the Markets Offer Huge Market Growth Potential
Competition: Noteworthy Trends
Changing Fashion
Product Customization
Designer Wall Tiles
Products with Natural Appeal
Multi-functional Wall Tiles
Faux Finishes Hold Promise
Designers' Names Determine Destiny
Online Marketplace: The New Distribution Vertical
2. MARKET TRENDS, ISSUES & DRIVERS
Growing Demand for Digitally Printed Stylish and Creative Wall Covering Solutions Drive Healthy Market Growth
Digital Printing Advancements Revive Wallpapers as Premium Decor Pieces
HP's Advanced Digital Printing Device for Wall Coverings: The Next Big Thing
Design/File Preparation
Personalized Wall Layouts
File Ripping
Media Compatibility
Automated Cutting
High-Volume/On-Demand Production
Proofing and Short Runs
Significance of Walls in a Home Sustain Perennial Demand for Various Types of Wallpapers
Nonwoven Wallpapers Steadily Gain Share from Paper-Based Wallpapers
Notable Interior Wallpaper Trends
Flocking
Marble Wallpapers
Nature and Architecture-inspired
Fine Art
Reflect Surroundings
Wallpaper for Kids Rooms
Imitating Natural Materials
Leather Look
Specific Textures
Featuring Animals
Interactive
Creating Views
Select Designer Wallpaper Trends
3D Wallpapers
Natural Faux
Feature Walls
Hand-Painted
Grasscloth Wallpaper
Weathered Geometries
Paneled Murals
Linen Wallpaper
Increasing Awareness of Interior Decoration with Improving Lifestyles Drive Demand for Interior Paints
Key Dcor Trends in a Nutshell
Shift from Traditional to Digital Wall Tiles Drive Faster Market Growth
Disadvantages of Traditional Process
Advantages of Digital Inkjet Printing
Need to Improve Indoor Air Quality Drive Consumer Interest in Sustainable Wall Coverings
ECORE: An Eco-friendly Wall Covering Technology
Concerns over VOC Emissions Give Way to Eco-Friendly Interior Paints
Regulations Spur Recycling
Myriad Benefits and Rising Prominence of Plastics in Building Construction Benefits Demand for Vinyl Wall Coverings
Vinyl Wall Coverings: A Boon for the Healthcare Industry
Feature Walls Make a Comeback
Favorable Demographic & Economic Trends Strengthen Market Prospects
Exponential Increase in Urbanization
Population Growth
Burgeoning Middle Class Population
3. INNOVATIONS AND ADVANCEMENTS
Recent Innovative and Advanced Wall Covering Offerings
High-End Tiles by Fired Earth
Super Stripes from Little Greene
Confident Shades from Crown Paints
Contemporary Pastels by Occa-Home
Color Contrasts from Ecos Organic Paints
Copper Blush by Dulux
Soft Colors Wallpapers by Superfresco Easy
Soothing Color Options from Farrow & Ball
Industrial Look by Graham & Brown
Traviata Fabrics Range by Clarke & Clarke
Textured Wall Coverings
Astoria Loft and Bark
Union Peru, Plaster, Rhea, Zambezi and Boa
3D Technology Enable Unlimited Possibilities for Innovative Wall Coverings
Paint Shield with Magnetic and Bacteria Killing Properties
Magnetically Active PULL Wall Covering
Smart Wallpaper that Can Power Homes by Absorbing Light
Silk-Leaf: A Man-made-cum-biological Leaf-Like Material for Wallpapers
Next-Generation Applications in Commercial Wall Coverings
Digital Wall Coverings
Wood Veneers
Wall Murals
Unconventional Wall Covering Designs
Plankprints: Innovative Wall Covering
Wall Coverings that Improve Indoor Air Quality
Sound-Proof Wall Coverings
Research Efforts Focus on Life-Saving Functionality of Wall Coverings
Smart Multi-Purpose Wall Tiles
Select Intelligent Tiles Currently Available in the Market
Advanced Interior Paints: More than Just Wall Dcor
Waterproofing Paints
Fighting Mildew
Reflecting Heat
Glowing Colors
Chalkboard Paints
4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Wall Coverings: A Prelude
Characteristics of Wall Coverings
Run Numbers and Pattern
Wall Coverings Manufacturing
Sizes of Wall Coverings
Wall Covering Printing Types
Digital Printing
Gravure Printing
Rotary Screen
Screen Printing
Flexographic Printing
Surface Printing
Addressing Key Environmental Issues
Commercial Wall Coverings
Acoustical Wall Coverings
Digital Wall Coverings
Grass Cloth Wall Coverings
Metallics Wall Coverings
Natural/Organics Wall Coverings
Paintable Wall Coverings
Polyolefin/Synthetic Textile Wall Coverings
Writable Surfaces/Dry Erase Wall Coverings
Residential Wall Coverings
Vinyl Coated Paper Wall Coverings
Coated Fabric Wall Coverings
Paper Backed Vinyl/Solid Sheet Vinyl Wall Coverings
Fabric Backed Vinyl Wall Coverings
Ceramic Tiles and Ceramic Wall Tiles
Classification of Ceramic Tiles
Based on Area of Application
Based on Physical Characteristics
Other Classification
Clinker Tiles
Terracotta (Alias Rustic Terracotta alias Tuscan Terracotta alias Florentine Terracotta)
Cottoforte
Porcelain Tiles
Red Stoneware Tiles
Majolica
Whitebody Single Fired and Monoporosa Tiles
Whitebody Earthenware
Tile Manufacturing Processes
Surface Finishes
Tile Properties
Standards Related to Ceramic Tiles
Wallpapers
Wallpapers: Common Characteristics
Packages and Pricing of Wallpapers
Pattern Matches in Wallpapers
Wallpaper Printing Process
Surface Printing
Flexographic Printing
Screen Printing
Rotary Screen
Gravure Printing
Commercial Wallpapers
Nonwoven Wallpapers
Wallpapers History
Classification of Wallpapers
Based on Raw Materials Used
Based on Finish and Texture
Pre-finished Wallpapers
Vinyl Wallpapers
White Wallpapers
Embossed Coverings
Wood Chip
Rice Paper and Parchment Wallpaper
Fiber Wallpaper
Glass Textile Wall Coverings
Underliner
Cork and Cork Veneer
Other Wallpapers
Borders
Children's Designs
Architectural Papers
Interior Paints
Types of Interior Paints
Latex paints
Alkyd (Oil) Paints
Enamels
Gloss
Special Paints and Coatings
Characteristics of Interior Paints
Finishes
Factors for Consideration
Wall Paneling
5. PRODUCT LAUNCHES
LSI Launches Compass West
DaVinci Technologies Announces the Availability of WallFab
CERA Launches Designer Tiles for Floor and Wall
Thinkterior Launches myWall
LIFX Introduces Wi-Fi-connected Wall Panels Light, LIFX Tile
Benjamin Moore Introduces Notable Dry Erase Paint
Wallcoverings, Inc. Introduces a Vinyl Wall Covering
Akcel Components Launches a New Wall Panel Manufacturing Facility
Cynthia Rowley Collaborates with Tempaper to Launch First Wallcovering Collection
Benjamin Moore Introduces Ultra Spec SCUFF-X
Wicanders Launches Vintage and Fusion in Floor Coverings and Brick in Wall Coverings
Watson Bowman Acme Introduces Wabo QuakeWall Seismic Wall Panel
Good Earth Introduces a New Vertical of Luxury Wall Coverings
DwellStudio Partners with York Wallcoverings to Introduce New Signature Design Collections
3D Wall Panels with Bamboo Finish Launched by Wall Elegance
Trespa Launches Three New Finish Options for its Trespa Meteon Architectural Panels
PARAMOUNT Super Premium Line of Interior and Exterior Paints Launched
Three New Commercial Styles of Luxury Wall Coverings Unveiled by DuChteau
Cartoon Series Chhota Bheem's Wallcovering Collection Launched by Marshalls
HP PVC-free Durable Smooth Wall Paper Launched by HP
A New Range of Wall Coverings Unveiled by Veika
Four New Designs of Celeste Wall Coverings Introduced by LenTex Corp.
Digitally Printable Wall Coverings Line Launched by Presto
Low-VOC BREAK-THROUGH! Paint Launched by PPG Industries
6. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
Fine Decor Acquires CWV Wallcoverings Ltd.
Versa Wallcovering Names Metro to Distribute Wall Coverings in Canada
Acrysil Ltd Enters into an Agreement with M/s. Next Ship Ltd.
Akcel Components Launches Wall Panel Manufacturing Plant
Orient Bell to Acquire 26% Stake in a Ceramic Tile Manufacturing Company
Sherwin-Williams Acquires Valspar Corporation
NAPCO Precast Acquires Arrowhead Precast
Ahlstrom and Munksj Enter into Merger
LSI Wallcovering Opens New China Facility
Sangetsu Corporation Subsidiary Acquires Koroseal Interior Products Holdings Inc.
Walker Greenbank PLC to Acquire Clarke & Clarke
ATRM Acquires Certain Assets of Edgebuilder Wall Panels Inc., and Glenbrook Lumber & Supply, Inc.
CarbonOne Enters into an Agreement to Acquire the TekModo Group of Companies
RPM Carboline Company Subsidiary Acquires Carboline Dalian
7. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS
8. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
