Global Wall Coverings Market 2016-2018 & 2024: HP's Advanced Digital Printing Device for Wall Coverings - The Next Big Thing

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.

This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Wall Coverings in US$ Million by the following Product Segments:

Wall Papers

Interior Paint

Wall Tiles

Wall Panels

The report profiles 241 companies including many key and niche players such as:

Ahlstrom-Munksj Oyj ( Sweden )

) Akzo Nobel N.V. ( The Netherlands )

) Asian Paints Limited ( India )

) Canteras Cerro Negro SA ( Argentina )

) Ceramiche Atlas Concorde S.p.A. ( Italy )

) Ceramiche Refin S.p.A ( Italy )

) Crossville, Inc. ( USA )

) Decorative Panels International, Inc. ( USA )

) EMILCERAMICA S.r.l. ( Italy )

) F. Schumacher & Co., Inc. ( USA )

) Florim USA , Inc. ( USA )

, Inc. ( ) Georgia-Pacific LLC ( USA )

) Innovations in Wallcoverings, Inc. ( USA )

) Internacional de Cermica, S.A.B. de C.V. ( Mexico )

) John Morris Wallcoverings (UK)

Johnson Tiles Limited (UK)

Johns Manville Corporation ( USA )

) Laminating Services, Inc. ( USA )

) Lasselsberger, a. s ( Czech Republic )

) Manufacturas Vitromex, S.A. de C.V. ( Mexico )

) Mohawk Industries, Inc. ( USA )

) Marazzi Group S.p.A. ( Italy )

) Dal-Tile Corporation ( USA )

) Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd. ( Japan )

) Florida Tile, Inc. ( USA )

) Pilkington Group Limited (UK)

Porcelanite S.A. de C.V. ( Mexico )

) Portobello SA ( Brazil )

) PPG Industries, Inc. ( USA )

) Rust-Oleum Corporation ( USA )

) Sherwin-Williams Company ( USA )

) The Valspar Corporation ( USA )

) The Siam Cement Public Company Limited ( Thailand )

) TIRI Group Ltd. ( New Zealand )

) York Wallcoverings Inc. ( USA )

Key Topics Covered:



1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Wall Coverings: An Aesthetic, Affordable, and Timeless Decorative Option for the Walls

Major Wall Treatment Trends & Drivers Summarized

Superior Attributes of Wall Coverings over Other Wall Decor Options: The Fundamental Factor behind the Strong Evolution of the Market

Recovery in Construction Activity Worldwide Offer Bright Prospects for the Wallcoverings Market

Global Market Outlook

Developing Countries Spearhead Current and Future Market Growth

Upward Movement in Construction Activity to Drive Strong Market Gains

China & India: Underpenetrated Nature of the Markets Offer Huge Market Growth Potential

Competition: Noteworthy Trends

Changing Fashion

Product Customization

Designer Wall Tiles

Products with Natural Appeal

Multi-functional Wall Tiles

Faux Finishes Hold Promise

Designers' Names Determine Destiny

Online Marketplace: The New Distribution Vertical



2. MARKET TRENDS, ISSUES & DRIVERS

Growing Demand for Digitally Printed Stylish and Creative Wall Covering Solutions Drive Healthy Market Growth

Digital Printing Advancements Revive Wallpapers as Premium Decor Pieces

HP's Advanced Digital Printing Device for Wall Coverings: The Next Big Thing

Design/File Preparation

Personalized Wall Layouts

File Ripping

Media Compatibility

Automated Cutting

High-Volume/On-Demand Production

Proofing and Short Runs

Significance of Walls in a Home Sustain Perennial Demand for Various Types of Wallpapers

Nonwoven Wallpapers Steadily Gain Share from Paper-Based Wallpapers

Notable Interior Wallpaper Trends

Flocking

Marble Wallpapers

Nature and Architecture-inspired

Fine Art

Reflect Surroundings

Wallpaper for Kids Rooms

Imitating Natural Materials

Leather Look

Specific Textures

Featuring Animals

Interactive

Creating Views

Select Designer Wallpaper Trends

3D Wallpapers

Natural Faux

Feature Walls

Hand-Painted

Grasscloth Wallpaper

Weathered Geometries

Paneled Murals

Linen Wallpaper

Increasing Awareness of Interior Decoration with Improving Lifestyles Drive Demand for Interior Paints

Key Dcor Trends in a Nutshell

Shift from Traditional to Digital Wall Tiles Drive Faster Market Growth

Disadvantages of Traditional Process

Advantages of Digital Inkjet Printing

Need to Improve Indoor Air Quality Drive Consumer Interest in Sustainable Wall Coverings

ECORE: An Eco-friendly Wall Covering Technology

Concerns over VOC Emissions Give Way to Eco-Friendly Interior Paints

Regulations Spur Recycling

Myriad Benefits and Rising Prominence of Plastics in Building Construction Benefits Demand for Vinyl Wall Coverings

Vinyl Wall Coverings: A Boon for the Healthcare Industry

Feature Walls Make a Comeback

Favorable Demographic & Economic Trends Strengthen Market Prospects

Exponential Increase in Urbanization

Population Growth

Burgeoning Middle Class Population



3. INNOVATIONS AND ADVANCEMENTS

Recent Innovative and Advanced Wall Covering Offerings

High-End Tiles by Fired Earth

Super Stripes from Little Greene

Confident Shades from Crown Paints

Contemporary Pastels by Occa-Home

Color Contrasts from Ecos Organic Paints

Copper Blush by Dulux

Soft Colors Wallpapers by Superfresco Easy

Soothing Color Options from Farrow & Ball

Industrial Look by Graham & Brown

Traviata Fabrics Range by Clarke & Clarke

Textured Wall Coverings

Astoria Loft and Bark

Union Peru, Plaster, Rhea, Zambezi and Boa

3D Technology Enable Unlimited Possibilities for Innovative Wall Coverings

Paint Shield with Magnetic and Bacteria Killing Properties

Magnetically Active PULL Wall Covering

Smart Wallpaper that Can Power Homes by Absorbing Light

Silk-Leaf: A Man-made-cum-biological Leaf-Like Material for Wallpapers

Next-Generation Applications in Commercial Wall Coverings

Digital Wall Coverings

Wood Veneers

Wall Murals

Unconventional Wall Covering Designs

Plankprints: Innovative Wall Covering

Wall Coverings that Improve Indoor Air Quality

Sound-Proof Wall Coverings

Research Efforts Focus on Life-Saving Functionality of Wall Coverings

Smart Multi-Purpose Wall Tiles

Select Intelligent Tiles Currently Available in the Market

Advanced Interior Paints: More than Just Wall Dcor

Waterproofing Paints

Fighting Mildew

Reflecting Heat

Glowing Colors

Chalkboard Paints



4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Wall Coverings: A Prelude

Characteristics of Wall Coverings

Run Numbers and Pattern

Wall Coverings Manufacturing

Sizes of Wall Coverings

Wall Covering Printing Types

Digital Printing

Gravure Printing

Rotary Screen

Screen Printing

Flexographic Printing

Surface Printing

Addressing Key Environmental Issues

Commercial Wall Coverings

Acoustical Wall Coverings

Digital Wall Coverings

Grass Cloth Wall Coverings

Metallics Wall Coverings

Natural/Organics Wall Coverings

Paintable Wall Coverings

Polyolefin/Synthetic Textile Wall Coverings

Writable Surfaces/Dry Erase Wall Coverings

Residential Wall Coverings

Vinyl Coated Paper Wall Coverings

Coated Fabric Wall Coverings

Paper Backed Vinyl/Solid Sheet Vinyl Wall Coverings

Fabric Backed Vinyl Wall Coverings

Ceramic Tiles and Ceramic Wall Tiles

Classification of Ceramic Tiles

Based on Area of Application

Based on Physical Characteristics

Other Classification

Clinker Tiles

Terracotta (Alias Rustic Terracotta alias Tuscan Terracotta alias Florentine Terracotta)

Cottoforte

Porcelain Tiles

Red Stoneware Tiles

Majolica

Whitebody Single Fired and Monoporosa Tiles

Whitebody Earthenware

Tile Manufacturing Processes

Surface Finishes

Tile Properties

Standards Related to Ceramic Tiles

Wallpapers

Wallpapers: Common Characteristics

Packages and Pricing of Wallpapers

Pattern Matches in Wallpapers

Wallpaper Printing Process

Surface Printing

Flexographic Printing

Screen Printing

Rotary Screen

Gravure Printing

Commercial Wallpapers

Nonwoven Wallpapers

Wallpapers History

Classification of Wallpapers

Based on Raw Materials Used

Based on Finish and Texture

Pre-finished Wallpapers

Vinyl Wallpapers

White Wallpapers

Embossed Coverings

Wood Chip

Rice Paper and Parchment Wallpaper

Fiber Wallpaper

Glass Textile Wall Coverings

Underliner

Cork and Cork Veneer

Other Wallpapers

Borders

Children's Designs

Architectural Papers

Interior Paints

Types of Interior Paints

Latex paints

Alkyd (Oil) Paints

Enamels

Gloss

Special Paints and Coatings

Characteristics of Interior Paints

Finishes

Factors for Consideration

Wall Paneling



5. PRODUCT LAUNCHES

LSI Launches Compass West

DaVinci Technologies Announces the Availability of WallFab

CERA Launches Designer Tiles for Floor and Wall

Thinkterior Launches myWall

LIFX Introduces Wi-Fi-connected Wall Panels Light, LIFX Tile

Benjamin Moore Introduces Notable Dry Erase Paint

Wallcoverings, Inc. Introduces a Vinyl Wall Covering

Akcel Components Launches a New Wall Panel Manufacturing Facility

Cynthia Rowley Collaborates with Tempaper to Launch First Wallcovering Collection

Benjamin Moore Introduces Ultra Spec SCUFF-X

Wicanders Launches Vintage and Fusion in Floor Coverings and Brick in Wall Coverings

Watson Bowman Acme Introduces Wabo QuakeWall Seismic Wall Panel

Good Earth Introduces a New Vertical of Luxury Wall Coverings

DwellStudio Partners with York Wallcoverings to Introduce New Signature Design Collections

3D Wall Panels with Bamboo Finish Launched by Wall Elegance

Trespa Launches Three New Finish Options for its Trespa Meteon Architectural Panels

PARAMOUNT Super Premium Line of Interior and Exterior Paints Launched

Three New Commercial Styles of Luxury Wall Coverings Unveiled by DuChteau

Cartoon Series Chhota Bheem's Wallcovering Collection Launched by Marshalls

HP PVC-free Durable Smooth Wall Paper Launched by HP

A New Range of Wall Coverings Unveiled by Veika

Four New Designs of Celeste Wall Coverings Introduced by LenTex Corp.

Digitally Printable Wall Coverings Line Launched by Presto

Low-VOC BREAK-THROUGH! Paint Launched by PPG Industries



6. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

Fine Decor Acquires CWV Wallcoverings Ltd.

Versa Wallcovering Names Metro to Distribute Wall Coverings in Canada

Acrysil Ltd Enters into an Agreement with M/s. Next Ship Ltd.

Akcel Components Launches Wall Panel Manufacturing Plant

Orient Bell to Acquire 26% Stake in a Ceramic Tile Manufacturing Company

Sherwin-Williams Acquires Valspar Corporation

NAPCO Precast Acquires Arrowhead Precast

Ahlstrom and Munksj Enter into Merger

LSI Wallcovering Opens New China Facility

Sangetsu Corporation Subsidiary Acquires Koroseal Interior Products Holdings Inc.

Walker Greenbank PLC to Acquire Clarke & Clarke

ATRM Acquires Certain Assets of Edgebuilder Wall Panels Inc., and Glenbrook Lumber & Supply, Inc.

CarbonOne Enters into an Agreement to Acquire the TekModo Group of Companies

RPM Carboline Company Subsidiary Acquires Carboline Dalian



