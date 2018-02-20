Global Vinyl Doors and Windows Markets 2015-2018 & 2022

DUBLIN, Feb. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Vinyl Doors and Windows - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Vinyl Doors and Windows in Thousand Units. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.

The report profiles 191 companies including many key and niche players such as:

Andersen Corporation ( USA )

) Anglian Group Plc (UK)

Atrium Companies, Inc. ( USA )

) Chelsea Building Products, Inc. ( USA )

) Compozit Home Systems ( USA )

) Croft LLC ( USA )

) Crystal Window & Door Systems Ltd. ( USA )

& Door Systems Ltd. ( ) Deceuninck N.V. ( Belgium )

) ENERGI Fenestration Solutions ( Canada )

) Groupe Lapeyre ( France )

) Harvey Building Products ( USA )

) Soft-Lite, LLC ( USA )

) International Window Corporation ( USA )

) Internorm Fenster International GmbH ( Austria )

) Intus Windows ( USA )

) Jeld-Wen, Inc. ( USA )

) Kaycan Ltd. ( Canada )

) Kolbe & Kolbe Millwork Co., Inc. ( USA )

) Masco Corp. ( USA )

) MI Windows and Doors LLC ( USA )

) Okna Windows, Inc. ( USA )

) OmniMax International, Inc. ( USA )

) Pella Corporation ( USA )

) PGT Industries, Inc. ( USA )

) Ply Gem Industries, Inc. ( USA )

) Southern Shade Window & Door Inc. ( Canada )

) Vinyltek Windows ( Canada )

) Weather Shield Manufacturing, Inc. ( USA )

) Weru AG ( Germany )

Key Topics Covered:



1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Vinyl Doors & Windows: Sustainable, Versatile, Cost-Friendly, and Aesthetically Pleasing

Superior Attributes over Other Alternatives Drive Market Adoption

Energy Efficient

Durable and Strong

UV Sunlight

Fire-Resistant

Noise Reduction

Water Tightness

Economical

Thermal and Acoustic Insulation Capacity

Eco-Friendly

Closely Regulated

Recyclable

Steady Growth Predicted for Vinyl Windows over the Next Few Years

Growth Drivers in a Nutshell

Vinyl Doors and Windows Market: Growth Drivers Ranked on a Scale of 1-10 (10 High Impact; 1 Low Impact)

Developed Markets Dominate, while Developing Markets Drive Growth

Asia-Pacific Emerges as the Largest Market Surpassing Europe

Stable Economic Scenario to Augment Market Prospects

Competitive Landscape: A Fragmented Marketplace

M&A: The Key Business Expansion Medium

Select M&A Deals in the World Doors & Windows Market (2014- 2017)

Product Innovations and Improved Functionality Remain Manufacturers Focus



2. MARKET TRENDS, GROWTH DRIVERS & ISSUES

Rising Prominence of Energy Efficient Building Products & Materials: A Strong Growth Driver

Growing Trend towards Green/LEED Buildings Offer Opportunities on a Platter

Positive Outlook for the Global Construction Industry Benefits Market Expansion

Rising Commercial Real Estate Investments Lends Traction to Market Growth

Durability and Low Maintenance Attributes Drive Demand in the Replacement and Remodeling Market

Aging Urban Areas: A Potential Demand Generator in the Replacement Market

Expanding Options, New Colors & Designs to Dress up the Vinyl Windows Market

Demand for Vinyl Patio Doors Gains Momentum

Rising Investments in Infrastructure Projects Strengthens Market Prospects

Vinyl Windows Market Set for an Upward Trend Boosted by Favorable Demographic Factors

Population Growth & Rapid Urbanization

Expanding Middle Class Population

Fiber Glass Windows and Cellular PVC Composites: Competitive Alternatives?

Fiber Glass Window

Cellular PVC



3. PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Windows & Doors: A Prelude

By Material

By Market or End-Use Sector

By Type

Classification of Windows

Hung Windows

Casement Windows

Sliding Windows

Awning Windows

Fixed Windows

Skylights or Roof Window

Vinyl and PVC Windows

Historical Background

Product Characteristics

Vinyl Window Manufacturing Process

Making Vinyl Windows

Additives Making Up the Difference

Processing/Fabricating of Windows

Technical Requirements for Vinyl Windows and Doors

Maintenance Requirements

Labeling: A Yardstick to Quality Measurement

Energy Star Labeling

NFRC Label

Recycling Efforts



4. ALTERNATIVES TO VINYL WINDOWS AND DOORS

Metal Windows

Wooden Windows - Premium Appeal

Fiber Glass and Cellular PVC

Emerging Alternative

SWOT Analysis

PVC/Vinyl: A SWOT Analysis

Strengths

Weaknesses

Opportunities

Threats

Wood: A SWOT Analysis

Strengths

Weaknesses

Opportunities

Threats

Metals: A SWOT Analysis

Strengths

Weaknesses

Opportunities

Threats

Composites: A SWOT Analysis

Strengths

Weaknesses

Opportunities

Threats



5. RAW MATERIALS OVERVIEW

Poly Vinyl Chloride (PVC) or Vinyl: Introduction

Benefits of PVC

Strong and Lightweight

Cost Benefit

Energy Saving

Fire Resistant

Good Insulator

Versatility

Convenient, Economical Installation

End Use Applications

Construction-Leading End User

Major Applications in Construction Market

Key Construction Applications

Window and Door Profiles

Cladding and Roofing Membranes

Flooring

Why PVC is the Right Choice for Construction Industry

Key Facts

Safest Choice for Construction Applications

PVC is Cost Effective for Construction Applications

Environmental Advantages of PVC

Other Applications

Pipe Applications

Packaging Applications

Consumer Goods

A) Toys

B) Electronics

Automotive Applications

The Disadvantages



6. PRODUCT INNOVATIONS/INTRODUCTIONS

JELD-WEN Rolls Out Premium Double-Hung and Single-Hung Vinyl Windows

MI Windows and Doors Introduces New Hybrid Lock for Pro5000 Series Windows

Weather Shield to Launch New On-Trend Windows & Doors

Weather Shield Upgrades Bi-Fold Patio Doors and Windows

Ply Gem Unveils Black Frame for 1500 Vinyl Collection

Crystal Pacific Window & Door Systems Rolls Out Vista PLUS Line of Windows

Milgard Unveils New HermosaLine of Vinyl Windows

ProVia Introduces Ecolite

ProVia Unveils Aspect Series



7. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

Masco Moves Headquarters from Taylor to Livonia

Paradigm Window Acquires Vista Window

Sunrise Windows and Doors Takes Over Paragon Windows & Doors

Aluplast Snaps Up Chelsea Building Products

Andersen Acquires Fentres MQ

North Star Acquires TruBilt

Kaliber Group Takes Over Universal Arches

GAP Takes Over SIG Windows

Harvey Building Products Acquires Soft-Lite Windows

Atrium Inaugurates New Distribution Center

Atrium Divests Western Division

Pella Snaps up Reilly Windows & Doors

OpenGate Capital to Take over the Windows & Doors Business of Royal Building Products

CenterOak Buys Majority Stake in Cascade Windows

Quanex Building Products Takes over HL Plastics

All-Weather Partners Wincore; Adds Wincore to its Portfolio



8. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



9. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Total Companies Profiled: 191 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 206)

The United States (120)

(120) Canada (28)

(28) Europe (53)

(53) France (4)

(4)

Germany (4)

(4)

The United Kingdom (35)

(35)

Rest of Europe (10)

(10) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (3)

(Excluding Japan) (3) Middle East (1)

(1) Latin America (1)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/zc7lqr/global_vinyl?w=5





