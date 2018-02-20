Global Vinyl Doors and Windows Markets 2015-2018 & 2022

DUBLIN, Feb. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Vinyl Doors and Windows - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Vinyl Doors and Windows in Thousand Units. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.
The report profiles 191 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- Andersen Corporation (USA)
- Anglian Group Plc (UK)
- Atrium Companies, Inc. (USA)
- Chelsea Building Products, Inc. (USA)
- Compozit Home Systems (USA)
- Croft LLC (USA)
- Crystal Window & Door Systems Ltd. (USA)
- Deceuninck N.V. (Belgium)
- ENERGI Fenestration Solutions (Canada)
- Groupe Lapeyre (France)
- Harvey Building Products (USA)
- Soft-Lite, LLC (USA)
- International Window Corporation (USA)
- Internorm Fenster International GmbH (Austria)
- Intus Windows (USA)
- Jeld-Wen, Inc. (USA)
- Kaycan Ltd. (Canada)
- Kolbe & Kolbe Millwork Co., Inc. (USA)
- Masco Corp. (USA)
- MI Windows and Doors LLC (USA)
- Okna Windows, Inc. (USA)
- OmniMax International, Inc. (USA)
- Pella Corporation (USA)
- PGT Industries, Inc. (USA)
- Ply Gem Industries, Inc. (USA)
- Southern Shade Window & Door Inc. (Canada)
- Vinyltek Windows (Canada)
- Weather Shield Manufacturing, Inc. (USA)
- Weru AG (Germany)
Key Topics Covered:
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Vinyl Doors & Windows: Sustainable, Versatile, Cost-Friendly, and Aesthetically Pleasing
Superior Attributes over Other Alternatives Drive Market Adoption
Energy Efficient
Durable and Strong
UV Sunlight
Fire-Resistant
Noise Reduction
Water Tightness
Economical
Thermal and Acoustic Insulation Capacity
Eco-Friendly
Closely Regulated
Recyclable
Steady Growth Predicted for Vinyl Windows over the Next Few Years
Growth Drivers in a Nutshell
Vinyl Doors and Windows Market: Growth Drivers Ranked on a Scale of 1-10 (10 High Impact; 1 Low Impact)
Developed Markets Dominate, while Developing Markets Drive Growth
Asia-Pacific Emerges as the Largest Market Surpassing Europe
Stable Economic Scenario to Augment Market Prospects
Competitive Landscape: A Fragmented Marketplace
M&A: The Key Business Expansion Medium
Select M&A Deals in the World Doors & Windows Market (2014- 2017)
Product Innovations and Improved Functionality Remain Manufacturers Focus
2. MARKET TRENDS, GROWTH DRIVERS & ISSUES
Rising Prominence of Energy Efficient Building Products & Materials: A Strong Growth Driver
Growing Trend towards Green/LEED Buildings Offer Opportunities on a Platter
Positive Outlook for the Global Construction Industry Benefits Market Expansion
Rising Commercial Real Estate Investments Lends Traction to Market Growth
Durability and Low Maintenance Attributes Drive Demand in the Replacement and Remodeling Market
Aging Urban Areas: A Potential Demand Generator in the Replacement Market
Expanding Options, New Colors & Designs to Dress up the Vinyl Windows Market
Demand for Vinyl Patio Doors Gains Momentum
Rising Investments in Infrastructure Projects Strengthens Market Prospects
Vinyl Windows Market Set for an Upward Trend Boosted by Favorable Demographic Factors
Population Growth & Rapid Urbanization
Expanding Middle Class Population
Fiber Glass Windows and Cellular PVC Composites: Competitive Alternatives?
Fiber Glass Window
Cellular PVC
3. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Windows & Doors: A Prelude
By Material
By Market or End-Use Sector
By Type
Classification of Windows
Hung Windows
Casement Windows
Sliding Windows
Awning Windows
Fixed Windows
Skylights or Roof Window
Vinyl and PVC Windows
Historical Background
Product Characteristics
Vinyl Window Manufacturing Process
Making Vinyl Windows
Additives Making Up the Difference
Processing/Fabricating of Windows
Technical Requirements for Vinyl Windows and Doors
Maintenance Requirements
Labeling: A Yardstick to Quality Measurement
Energy Star Labeling
NFRC Label
Recycling Efforts
4. ALTERNATIVES TO VINYL WINDOWS AND DOORS
Metal Windows
Wooden Windows - Premium Appeal
Fiber Glass and Cellular PVC
Emerging Alternative
SWOT Analysis
PVC/Vinyl: A SWOT Analysis
Strengths
Weaknesses
Opportunities
Threats
Wood: A SWOT Analysis
Strengths
Weaknesses
Opportunities
Threats
Metals: A SWOT Analysis
Strengths
Weaknesses
Opportunities
Threats
Composites: A SWOT Analysis
Strengths
Weaknesses
Opportunities
Threats
5. RAW MATERIALS OVERVIEW
Poly Vinyl Chloride (PVC) or Vinyl: Introduction
Benefits of PVC
Strong and Lightweight
Cost Benefit
Energy Saving
Fire Resistant
Good Insulator
Versatility
Convenient, Economical Installation
End Use Applications
Construction-Leading End User
Major Applications in Construction Market
Key Construction Applications
Window and Door Profiles
Cladding and Roofing Membranes
Flooring
Why PVC is the Right Choice for Construction Industry
Key Facts
Safest Choice for Construction Applications
PVC is Cost Effective for Construction Applications
Environmental Advantages of PVC
Other Applications
Pipe Applications
Packaging Applications
Consumer Goods
A) Toys
B) Electronics
Automotive Applications
The Disadvantages
6. PRODUCT INNOVATIONS/INTRODUCTIONS
JELD-WEN Rolls Out Premium Double-Hung and Single-Hung Vinyl Windows
MI Windows and Doors Introduces New Hybrid Lock for Pro5000 Series Windows
Weather Shield to Launch New On-Trend Windows & Doors
Weather Shield Upgrades Bi-Fold Patio Doors and Windows
Ply Gem Unveils Black Frame for 1500 Vinyl Collection
Crystal Pacific Window & Door Systems Rolls Out Vista PLUS Line of Windows
Milgard Unveils New HermosaLine of Vinyl Windows
ProVia Introduces Ecolite
ProVia Unveils Aspect Series
7. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
Masco Moves Headquarters from Taylor to Livonia
Paradigm Window Acquires Vista Window
Sunrise Windows and Doors Takes Over Paragon Windows & Doors
Aluplast Snaps Up Chelsea Building Products
Andersen Acquires Fentres MQ
North Star Acquires TruBilt
Kaliber Group Takes Over Universal Arches
GAP Takes Over SIG Windows
Harvey Building Products Acquires Soft-Lite Windows
Atrium Inaugurates New Distribution Center
Atrium Divests Western Division
Pella Snaps up Reilly Windows & Doors
OpenGate Capital to Take over the Windows & Doors Business of Royal Building Products
CenterOak Buys Majority Stake in Cascade Windows
Quanex Building Products Takes over HL Plastics
All-Weather Partners Wincore; Adds Wincore to its Portfolio
8. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
9. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Total Companies Profiled: 191 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 206)
- The United States (120)
- Canada (28)
- Europe (53)
- France (4)
- Germany (4)
- The United Kingdom (35)
- Rest of Europe (10)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (3)
- Middle East (1)
- Latin America (1)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/zc7lqr/global_vinyl?w=5
