Today Logitech (SIX: LOGN) (NASDAQ: LOGI) announced that it was recognized by Fast Company as one of the "Top 10 Most Innovative Companies in Design," as part of the publication's annual Most Innovative Companies (MIC) ranking for 2018.

"Over the last five years, Logitech has dramatically upgraded its innovation level," said Bracken Darrell, Logitech president and chief executive officer. "We've always had strong engineering, but we've been striving to improve our innovation engine by putting consumers at the center of every step. We aren't there yet. But, when we are, we will no longer be merely a product company. We will be a design company. That's our goal. It's an honor to see our progress recognized by Fast Company, among such an impressive group of companies."

The Fast Company Most Innovative Companies rankings are curated by more than three dozen Fast Company editors, reporters and contributors. While 1,500 companies across the globe applied, Fast Company selected only 10 companies for its Design list.

Fast Company's "Most Innovative Companies" issue (March-April 2018) is now available online at www.fastcompany.com/MIC, through the Fast Company app on iTunes, and on newsstands beginning Feb. 27.

About Logitech

Logitech designs products that have an everyday place in people's lives, connecting them to the digital experiences they care about. More than 35 years ago, Logitech started connecting people through computers, and now it's a multi-brand company designing products that bring people together through music, gaming, video and computing. Brands of Logitech include Ultimate Ears, Jaybird, Logitech G and ASTRO Gaming. Founded in 1981, and headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland, Logitech International is a Swiss public company listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (LOGN) and on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (LOGI). Find Logitech at www.logitech.com, the company blog or @Logitech.

Logitech and other Logitech marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Logitech Europe S.A and/or its affiliates in the US and other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. For more information about Logitech and its products, visit the company's website at www.logitech.com.

