Will address international gathering of industry, policy and financial leaders during CERAWeek 2018, world's preeminent energy conference, March 5-9 in Houston

The Executive Director of the International Energy Agency (IEA), Dr. Fatih Birol and the Secretary General of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), H.E. Mohammad Sanusi Barkindo will appear together for a special dialogue on the future of the oil market during CERAWeek by IHS Markit 2018, March 5-9 at the Hilton Americas-Houston.

"We are honored to welcome Secretary General Barkindo and Executive Director Birol to CERAWeek 2018," said Daniel Yergin, conference chair and vice chairman of IHS Markit (Nasdaq: INFO). "Each brings a keen understanding reflective of a position at the forefront of the global oil market at a turbulent and transformative time in our energy world. Their exchange and viewpoints will be a very important and most-timely dialogue at this year's conference."

CERAWeek by IHS Markit is the premier annual international gathering of energy industry leaders, experts, government officials and policymakers, leaders from the technology, financial and industrial communities and energy technology innovators.

CERAWeek 2018: Tipping Point: Strategies for a New Energy Future will examine the changing dynamics of the energy markets, the impact of technology, government policies, the environment, and the global economy and explore strategies to navigate the opportunities and challenges ahead for energy. 2018 marks the 37th anniversary of the event, produced by business information provider IHS Markit (Nasdaq: INFO).

Featured speakers at CERAWeek 2018 will include:

Greg Armstrong, chairman and CEO, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P.

H.E. Mohammad Sanusi Barkindo, secretary general, OPEC

Mary Barra, chairman and CEO, General Motors

Ben van Beurden, CEO, Royal Dutch Shell

Fatih Birol, executive director, International Energy Agency

Patricia Vincent-Collawn, president and CEO, PNM Resources

Christopher Crane, president and CEO, Exelon

Robert Dudley, group chief executive, BP plc

Jack Fusco, president and CEO, Cheniere

Russ Girling, president and CEO, TransCanada Corporation

Thad Hill, president and CEO, Calpine Corporation

Walter Isaacson, president and CEO, The Aspen Institute

H.E. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, minister of state in the United Arab Emirates, CEO, Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC)

Steven Kean, president and CEO, Kinder Morgan

Ryan Lance, chairman and CEO, ConocoPhillips

Jeffrey Lyash, president and CEO, Ontario Power Generation

Amin Nasser, president and CEO, Saudi Aramco

Pedro Pizarro, president and CEO, Edison International

Patrick Pouyanné, chairman of the board and CEO, TOTAL S.A.

Michael Smith, chairman, CEO and founder, Freeport LNG

Geisha Williams, president and CEO, PG&E Corporation

Tan Sri Wan Zulkiflee, president and CEO, Petroliam Nasional Berhad (PETRONAS)

Visit www.ceraweek.com for a complete list of speakers and the most up-to-date program information (subject to change).

Key themes to be explored at CERAWeek 2018 will include:

Oil geopolitics and markets: Unsettling times

Future of the upstream and downstream businesses

Reinventing the wheel? The future of mobility and its implications for energy and beyond

Energy infrastructure breaking the impasse?

Climate policy and the investment and strategic responses

Energy investment and the changing role of finance

Energy 4.0 digital transformation

Regional imbalances and their impacts on global gas markets, business models and strategy

Fuel choices for electric power generation

Renewables come of age: What's ahead?

Breakthrough innovation

New government policies

The impact of the global economy

