Wien (ots) - Die OMV wird die Pressekonferenz zum Ergebnis Jänner - Dezember und Q4/2017 am 21. Februar in Wien um 10:00 CET live übertragen. Die Präsentation wird in deutscher Sprache gehalten und simultan ins Englische übersetzt.



Webcast: [http://omv-streaming.com/omv/2018-02-21/] (http://omv-streaming.com/omv/2018-02-21/)



Link zum APA-OTS Pressroom der OMV AG: [http://www.ots.at/pressemappe/145/omv-aktiengesellschaft] (http://www.ots.at/pressemappe/145/omv-aktiengesellschaft)



Rückfragehinweis: OMV Public Relations Tel.: +43 1 40440 21357 E-Mail: public.relations@omv.com



OTS: OMV Aktiengesellschaft newsroom: http://www.presseportal.de/nr/25311 newsroom via RSS: http://www.presseportal.de/rss/pm_25311.rss2 ISIN: AT0000743059