The "Global & US Gene Therapy Market Forecast to 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to the report, most of the gene therapy researches are being focused on finding the treatment for cancer, followed by genetic diseases and neurological disorders, respectively. In this context, the gene therapy application chapter of the report provides a comprehensive overview of various diseases in which the gene therapy is used, along with the current and future market size of gene therapy for particular disease and its geographical break up.

The major part of the revenue of gene therapy market is generated from the research phase. Most of the gene therapy products are in research phases, only few products have been commercialized till date. The report also provides the sales of major marketed gene therapy products, and the list of the products in clinical/pre-clinical research along with their clinical phases.

North America continues to have the maximum number of clinical trials in the gene therapy segment. This is a major reason for the dominant position of North America in the gene therapy market.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Research View

2. Research Methodology

3. Gene Therapy An Introduction

4. Industry Overview

5. Clinical Trial Assessment Pipeline Analysis

6. Gene Therapy Market Regulatory Landscape Reimbursement Scenario

7. Marketed Gene Therapies

8. Gene Therapy Market

9. Gene Therapy Market by Application

10. Gene Therapy Market Size by Geography

11. Competitive Landscape

12. Key Players Analysis

Companies Mentioned

Advantagene Inc.

Bluebird Bio

Genethon

Human Stem Cells Institute

Oxford BioMedica Plc

Sanofi

Shanghai Sunway Biotech Co. Ltd.

Sibiono GeneTech Co. Ltd.

Spark Therapeutics, LLC

uniQure N.V.

Vical Inc.

ViroMed Co. Ltd. dba VM BioPharma

