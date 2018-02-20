The "Global Dark Chocolate Market Analysis Trends Industry Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Dark Chocolate Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2027. Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include increasing health benefits associated with cocoa-rich dark chocolates, rising demand for premium dark chocolates as gifts, players introducing more limited edition seasonal chocolates and burgeoning marketing initiatives.

This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2015, 2016 revenue estimations are presented for 2017 and forecasts from 2018 till 2027.

The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.

Scope of the Report

Based on type, market is segmented by 70% cocoa dark chocolate, 75% cocoa dark chocolate, 80% cocoa dark chocolate and 90% cocoa dark chocolate.

By product, market is categorized into bitter chocolate, pure bitter chocolate and semi sweet chocolate.

On the basis of distribution channel, market is classified into online sales and offline sales.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Market Outline

2 Executive Summary

3 Market Overview

4 Dark Chocolate Market, By Type

5 Dark Chocolate Market, By Product

6 Dark Chocolate Market, By Distribution Channel

7 Dark Chocolate Market, By Geography

8 Key Player Activities

9 Leading Companies

Alfred Ritter

Amul

August Storck

Blommer Chocolate

Brookside Foods

Cmoi

Chocolate Frey

Crown Confectionery

Ezaki Glico

Ferrero Group

Hershey's

Mars

Mondelez International

Nestle

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/xqqmb7/global_dark?w=4.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180220006042/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T. Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

Related Topics: Chocolate and Cocoa Products