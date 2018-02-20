The "Global Clinical Trial Management System Market Analysis Trends Industry Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Clinical Trial Management System Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2027. Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include significant growth potential in emerging markets, growing R&D expenditure in pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies and technological advancements in CTMS offerings.

This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2015, 2016 revenue estimations are presented for 2017 and forecasts from 2018 till 2027.

The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.

Scope of the Report

Based on type, market is segmented into enterprise CTMS and site CTMS.

By delivery mode, clinical trial management system market is categorized by Cloud-based (SaaS) CTMS, Licensed Enterprise (On Premise) CTMS and Web-based (Hosted) CTMS.

Depending on component, market is divided into hardware, services and software.

On the basis of application, market is classified by site management solutions, document management solutions, patient management solutions and data management solutions.

Contract research organizations, medical device companies, pharmaceutical biopharmaceutical companies and other end users are the end users covered in this report.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Market Outline

2 Executive Summary

3 Market Overview

4 Clinical Trial Management System Market, By Type

5 Clinical Trial Management System Market, By Delivery Mode

6 Clinical Trial Management System Market, By Component

7 Clinical Trial Management System Market, By Application

8 Clinical Trial Management System Market, By End User

9 Clinical Trial Management System Market, By Geography

10 Key Player Activities

11 Leading Companies

Arisglobal

Bioclinica

Bio-Optronics, Inc.

Clinical Data

Datatrak

DSG

DZS Software Solutions

ERT

Forte Research Systems Inc.

Guger Technologies

IBM

Mastercontrol

Medidata Solutions

Mednet Solutions

Merge Healthcare Incorporated

Oracle Corporation

PAREXEL International Corporation

Veeva Systems

