Provides a low-power, cost-effective solution for location-based IoT applications

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDNS), and Galileo Satellite Navigation, Ltd. (GSN), a developer of multi-system Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) products, today announced that the software-based GNSS global positioning system (GPS) receiver from Galileo Satellite Navigation is now available for the Cadence TensilicaFusion F1 DSP.

The software-based GNSS receiver allows customers to easily add full GPS functionality with design flexibility and long-term upgradeability at a minimal cost, low power, and no physical size to today's cost-sensitive IoT applications. To get the lowest possible power, GSN accelerated the performance of its GPS software receiver by creating several custom instructions to run on the Tensilica Fusion F1 DSP. As a result, the GPS software requires less than 110MHz for full 12-satellite functionality. Additionally, with this software-based solution, customers can reduce the overall processor requirements to meet less-demanding location-based use cases like asset tracking.

"The Tensilica Fusion F1 DSP delivers outstanding performance for the implementation of our GNSS receivers, providing a low-power footprint required for IoT applications. This enables customers to easily upgrade their Fusion F1 DSP-based designs to future satellite systems such as Beidou, GLONASS and Galileo via software," said Eli Ariel, CEO at GSN. "By leveraging several customized instructions in the Fusion F1 DSP, we were able to keep the required processor speed at the same frequency compared to DSPs with more than 3X the processing power."

"GSN's software-based approach for GNSS allows our Fusion F1 DSP customers to precisely scale their GNSS receiver requirements to meet their applications needs," said Gerard Andrews, group director marketing, at Cadence. "The availability of GSN's technology on this low-power DSP platform allows our customers to add location-based services at minimal cost and power."

The Tensilica Fusion F1 DSP offers low-energy, high-performance control and signal processing for a broad segment of IoT/wearable markets. This highly configurable architecture is specifically designed to excel at always-on processing that requires a merged controller plus DSP, ultra-low energy and a small footprint. The DSP is very efficient in running the narrowband wireless communications standards typically associated with IoT device communications, including protocols such as Bluetooth Low Energy, Thread and Zigbee using IEEE 802.15.4, Wi-Fi 802.11n and 802.11ah, and global navigation satellite systems (GNSS). For more information on the Tensilica Fusion DSP family, visit http://ip.cadence.com/fusion?CMP=TIP_G3_PR_0716.

The solution is scheduled to be demonstrated at the Cadence booth in hall 6, stand 6L34, at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona from February 26 to March 1, 2018.

About Cadence

Cadence enables electronic systems and semiconductor companies to create the innovative end products that are transforming the way people live, work and play. Cadence software, hardware and semiconductor IP are used by customers to deliver products to market faster. The company's System Design Enablement strategy helps customers develop differentiated products-from chips to boards to systems-in mobile, consumer, cloud datacenter, automotive, aerospace, IoT, industrial and other market segments. Cadence is listed as one of Fortune Magazine's 100 Best Companies to Work For. Learn more at cadence.com.

About Galileo Satellite Navigation

Galileo Satellite Navigation is a leading design house for innovative satellite navigation solutions, provider of the world's most cost-effective software based GNSS receiver, GNSS simulators and Patented GPS Indoor Navigation solution. GSN's satellite navigation solution portfolio allows mobile and IoT vendors, networking and digital home vendors to minimize costs and extend flexibility and robustness of their GNSS products. More information can be found at www.galileo-nav.com.

