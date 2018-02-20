REDMOND, WA--(Marketwired - February 20, 2018) - Data I/O Corporation (NASDAQ: DAIO), the leading global provider of advanced data and security programming solutions for flash, flash-memory based intelligent devices and microcontrollers, will demonstrate security provisioning on the SentriX Automated System at Embedded World trade show February 27 th - March 1 st in Nuremberg, Germany at Hall 3A, Booth 522.

Data I/O will demonstrate the production-ready, end-to-end provisioning process from design through to manufacturing at Embedded World. Customers can set up an example provisioning job at either the Infineon booth # 3A-231 or at the NXP booth #4A-229 and then transfer the provisioning job into manufacturing onto the SentriX system in Data I/O's booth #3A-522.

"As the Internet-of-Things market grows and attacks become increasingly prevalent, OEMs of all sizes must have a cost-effective and integrated method to enable hardware based security from product design through manufacturing," said Anthony Ambrose, President & CEO of Data I/O Corporation. "Data I/O's SentriX Platform provides an end-to-end security provisioning solution for OEMs of any size and volume. This solution is available today and ready for production at our programming center partners."

On Thursday, March 1 st at 10:30 am Rajeev Gulati, CTO at Data I/O will present a technical paper with Steve Pancoast, VP of Engineering at Secure Thingz at the conference on Delivering High-Mix, High-Volume Secure Manufacturing in the Distribution Channel.

Anthony Ambrose, President & CEO of Data I/O Corporation, will present a seminar in IAR Systems' Tech Theater in booth 4-216 on Thursday, March 1 st at 11:30 on "A Modern Workflow: Making the Connection Between Design And Manufacturing."

The SentriX Platform provides a trusted, secured and cost-effective provisioning solution for OEMs of any size to embed a hardware-based root of trust in silicon during the manufacturing flow for their IoT products. This process of provisioning silicon devices enables OEMs to add their own unique identity which is cryptographically tied to an embedded hardware based root-of-trust and can prevent unauthorized firmware from executing on the device. An IoT product secured in this way also enables OEMs to provide secure updates to their products in the field. Hardware based security enabled by the SentriX system also ensures supply chain integrity during the manufacturing process. Unauthorized production and cloning are prevented with this approach. The SentriX Platform provides a secure manufacturing process for a wide variety of secure semiconductor devices.

The SentriX Security Provisioning Platform is nominated as a finalist for the "embedded award" in the Tools category as part of the Embedded World show. The "embedded award 2018" will be presented to winners in the categories of hardware, software and tools. This award recognizes particularly forward-looking developments or products, developed or manufactured by the companies exhibiting at the show. Winners for each category will be announced during a ceremony on February 27th during the show.

Learn more about SentriX at: www.dataio.com/sentriX

About Data I/O Corporation

Since 1972 Data I/O has developed innovative solutions to enable the design and manufacture of electronic products for automotive, industrial/Internet-of-Things, consumer electronics, markets and their programming center and contract manufacturing partners. Today, our customers manufacture hundreds of millions of products each year using Data I/O programming solutions to reliably, securely, and cost-effectively deliver their Intellectual Property into programmable devices. Our expertise in programmable integrated circuits, global supply chain processes, factory integration and IP management and protection helps bring innovative new products to life. These solutions are backed by a global network of Data I/O support and service providers, ensuring success for our customers.

