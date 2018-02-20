Telsiai, Lithuania, 2018-02-20 17:00 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



On 20 February 2018, after getting familiar with the appeal in cassation of the plaintiffs Vytautas Plunksnis and the Investors' Association received on 12 February 2018 regarding the revision of the judgement of Šiauliai Regional Court made on 18 December 2017 and the request to apply the temporary protection measures - to prohibit the management bodies of AB "Žemaitijos Pienas" to dispose 2 070 621 ordinary registered shares of AB "Žemaitijos Pienas" (ISIN code LT0000121865, nominal value 600 480.09 EUR)



The essence of the dispute - the plaintiffs Vytautas Plunksnis and the Investors' Association have applied for the invalidation of the parts of the decisions of the general shareholders' meeting of 28 October 2016 and 29 December 2016 regarding the procedure for the sale of own ordinary shares of AB "Žemaitijos pienas" and the determination of the minimum selling price, also demanded the revocation of the 2 070 621 ordinary registered shares of the company and to reduce the authorized capital of AB "Žemaitijos pienas" by a corresponding part of the shares.



Gintaras Keliauskas Lawyer Tel. + 370 444 22208