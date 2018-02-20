Real-time Location Systems and Smart Cities rounding out the IoT Buzz!

According to the latest IoT research from Strategy Analytics, Mobile World Congress 2018: An Internet of Things (IoT) Preview, the dominant IoT themes emerging at the show will revolve around 5G use cases and applications, Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) and Security. While the growing application of Real-time Location Systems (RTLS) in addition to new Smart City wins and expanding feature sets will also be the mainstays of IoT content at the 2018 event.

Andrew Brown, Executive Director of Enterprise and IoT Research at Strategy Analytics, said, "Mobile World Congress is the largest show dedicated to mobile technology and without doubt IoT will be one of the major themes proliferating the 2018 event. We believe exhibitors will be talking up 5G IoT use cases and applications, as the network technology gets ever nearer, despite the fact that existing connectivity types are already enabling IoT today. Uses of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) to make well-informed decisions with little or no human intervention are needed, to improve the speed and accuracy of big data analysis."

Matt Wilkins, Senior Analyst, IoT Research at Strategy Analytics added, "Security is going to be a hot topic, across all parts of the IoT supply chain, with the jeopardy that if it is not dealt with in an evolving manner, then it will be a growth inhibitor for IoT. We also expect to see coverage/announcements of real-time location system (RTLS) applications, as firms put IoT to use in the optimization of locating and managing assets and stock. Disclosures of new smart city projects around the world are also something to look for, as digital transformation of city services expands."

The full report, Mobile World Congress 2018: An Internet of Things (IoT) Preview, is published by the Strategy Analytics IoT Strategies (IoT) service, details of which can be found here:

https://www.strategyanalytics.com/access-services/enterprise/iot/about-iot#.Wm79kq-LMeM

