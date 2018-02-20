Regulatory News:

Europcar Group (Paris:EUCAR), a major player in mobility markets, announces the launch of its Drive Share solution in Germany and Denmark together with SnappCar, the second-largest international peer-to-peer car sharing player in Europe, in which Europcar Group is a significant investor.

After a first successful pilot phase in France, Drive Share solution is launched in Germany and Denmark.

Drive Share is dedicated to people who want to enjoy the flexibility of owning a car but who don't need to use it often. With Drive Share, customers have access to a long term car rental to answer their mobility needs and which they can share on SnappCar platform with all the members when they don't need it. Drive Share is a good alternative for car ownership.

Drive Share is an all-in-one solution that includes vehicle, insurance and maintenance. Customers select a package based on their preferred vehicle category and rental package (rental period ranging from 3 to 12 months; mileage and insurance package). A monthly rental fare is set based on the package selected. If the owner commits to share the vehicle at least 2 times a month, he will receive an attractive rate plus the SnappCar rental earnings.

"With the launch of Drive Share in two of our subsidiaries in Europe, Europcar Group keeps on its engagement to offer innovative, simple and flexible mobility solutions to its customers. With this new product, we want to match with the evolution of usage patterns and to be able to offer a new way to use a car based on our customer needs. We are also happy to partner with SnappCar, a key player in their market." says Sheila Struyck, Managing Director of the New Mobility Business Unit.

"SnappCar wants to keep innovating on the German and Danish Market. This association with Europcar demonstrates our commitment to offer simple solutions, qualitative and accessible to everyone. This exclusive offer, complementary to services already available, meets our members' mobility, sharing and financing needs" explains Victor van Tol, co-founder and CEO of SnappCar.

Drive Share Package

3 to 12-month commitment

- Monthly flat rate

- Includes basic insurance and 2.000km month

- Upgrade option on premium insurance and 3.500km month

- Customers have to share their car, exclusively on the SnappCar platform

- Includes roadside assistance and maintenance

- 2nd driver included at no charge

About Europcar Group

Europcar Group is a major player in mobility markets and is listed on Euronext Paris. The Group's mission is to be an attractive alternative to car ownership by providing a wide range of mobility solutions: car rentals, Vans Trucks, chauffeur service, car-sharing or peer-to-peer. Customer satisfaction is at the heart of the group's mission and all of its employees and this commitment fuels the continuous development of new services.

The group operates through multi brands meeting every customer specific needs: Europcar the European Leader in vehicle rental services, Goldcar Europe's largest low-cost car rental company, InterRent value for money brand targeting leisure customers and Ubeeqo a European company specializing in fleet and mobility solutions for both the business and the end-customers market.

The Group delivers its mobility solutions worldwide through an extensive network in 130 countries and territories (including 14 wholly-owned subsidiaries in Europe and 2 in Australia and New Zealand, franchisees and partners).

Further details on our website:

europcar-group.com

About SnappCar

SnappCar, Europe's second largest car-pooling platform, is convinced that inefficiency is wasteful. SnappCar intends to reduce the number of cars owned in Europe by 5 million by 2022, freeing parking spaces and saving several million tonnes of CO2. Established in 2011, the company has more than 250,000 customers in the Netherlands, Germany, Denmark and Sweden in 2018, using more than 45,000 cars in a simple, reliable and pleasant way. SnappCar, headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands, has offices in Berlin, Stockholm and Copenhagen.

