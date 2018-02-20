Press Kit Materials are Available at: http://www.tradeshownews.com/events/mobile-world-congress-2018/FIME/
About FIME
FIME offers comprehensive consulting services, technical training, technology design, test tools and certification testing across the financial services, telecom, transport and identity sectors. Its experts support projects from start to finish, resolving the technical challenges its customers face when implementing a complete portfolio of specifications, standards and multi-brand industry requirements. FIME speaks the language of its customers and uses its 20+ years of experience to ensure that card and mobile transactions services are implemented efficiently and successfully. It supports a range of technologies including contact, contactless, EMV chip, NFC, HCE, tokenization, secure element, IoT and TEE.
