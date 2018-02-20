Technavio has announced its newest market research report on the global automated external defibrillator market for the period 2018-2022, providing the latest cutting-edge insights on this popular market.

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global automated external defibrillator market 2018-2022 under their healthcare and life sciences library. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio's updated market research report on the automated external defibrillator market is a follow-up on the previous report and will provide an in-depth market analysis with insights dispensed by our industry experts. The research report will cover several important aspects, including the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. In addition, it will provide the clients with the opportunity to dominate in niche markets and expand in emerging markets across the globe.

The updated research report on the global automated external defibrillator market is an integral part of Technavio's cardiovascular devices portfolio. Technavio covers an extensive range of market research reports on cardiovascular devices, examining different regions and top industry segments. Some of the topics include intragastric balloons, automated external defibrillators, cardiac prosthetic devices, and circulatory support devices.

Automated external defibrillator: a market full of opportunities

There has been an alarming prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and increasing rate of mortality due to cases such as sudden cardiac arrest, where the heartbeat suddenly stops functioning. Automated external defibrillators are designed to detect and identify life-threating cardiac arrhythmias by re-establishing the rhythm of the heartbeat.

In the previous report, a senior research analyst at Technavio stated, "An automated external defibrillator delivers an electric shock to restore the patient's normalcardiac rhythm. The increase in the incidences of sudden cardiac arresthas been considered a major contributing factor in the market's growth."

Topics covered in the previous report include the following:

Key sectors

Hospitals

Public access defibrillation

Key regions

APAC

Americas

EMEA

Other features

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Competitive landscape

And more

Using its previous analysis as a starting point, Technavio's new report will re-evaluate the market with an eye for new developments in the field of automated external defibrillator, as well as external factors and new competitors.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

