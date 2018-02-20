MUNICH, Feb 21, 2018 - (ACN Newswire) - Trillium Secure, Inc., known for its disruptive automotive IoT cybersecurity technology and highly innovative 'SecureIoT' Cyber Security as a Service (C-SaaS) platform, has been selected to present at the renowned Munich Summit (MUST) on February 21, 2018. MUST is an exclusive, invitation-only, networking event connecting cutting-edge startup companies with industry leaders and investors to create new business realities.Trillium will showcase technology that enables real-time global protection of the millions of commercial, public and private vehicles that will be serviced by the SecureIoT C-SaaS platform. Trillium's solution dynamically creates and deploys security patches and countermeasures in near real-time as threats unfold."Trillium was nominated for its innovative business model and disruptive technology - it's just the type of startup company for which the MUST summit was designed" said David Hajizadeh, Entrepreneur in Residence, Volkswagen DataLab."We are honored by the opportunity to present at such a prestigious event. We are continuously innovating our security platform, which incorporates in-vehicle machine learning agents and deep learning technologies in the cloud. Our development work over the past year is enabling Trillium to deliver a solution that solves the most critical problems facing automakers and insurance providers in the era of connected and autonomously driven vehicles," said David Uze, Trillium CEO."Our solution provides a scalable comprehensive security platform as well as a business model that dramatically reduces vehicle manufacturer liability and transforms automotive safety from a considerable cost for manufacturers into a compelling profit center," said Uze.Adrian Sossna, Trillium's Strategic Business Development Manager will share Trillium's SecureIoT technology and the C-SaaS business model at The MUST event. Equally as important, Sossna will hold one-on-one meetings the following day towards selecting the right partner for Trillium in the European market. February 22st has been set aside for the specific purpose of helping technology innovators identify the right partner for penetrating the European market."It will be a Darwinian version of musical chairs, with some players not having a partner with which to sit once the music stops. We need to identify our go-to-market partners for Europe as quickly as possible to complete our global footprint before launching our services this summer in Japan," said Sossna.The SecureIoT solution is a purely software-based technology comprised of four modules: SecureCAR, SecureIXS, SecureOTA, and SecureSKYE.About Trillium Secure, Inc.Trillium Secure, Inc. is the world's largest independent automotive IoT cybersecurity provider. Trillium's multi-layered offering includes lightweight encryption, authentication, cryptographic key management, IDS/IPS and secure over-the-air software update technology. The company operates design centers & fleet security operation sites in Silicon Valley, Brno, Detroit, Ho Chi Min City and Tokyo. For further information, please visit www.trilliumcyber.com.Trillium Secure, Inc. products and services are marketed under the Trillium, SecureIoT, SecureCAR, SecureIXS, SecureOTA and SecureSKYE trademarks.For Media Enquiries, please contact Adrian Sossna at adrian.sossna@trilliumcyber.com.Source: Trillium Secure, Inc.Copyright 2018 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.