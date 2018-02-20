Grabit Interactive: Proud to Receive the Prestigious Lumiere Award

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 20, 2018 / Digital advertising has become the ultimate frontier in creativity as brands continuously explore new formats and techniques to capture the attention of audiences spoilt for choice and short on patience. In an industry where engagement determines business outcomes, Grabit Interactive offers a consumer experience without precedent, and its ground-breaking work has received due recognition. Grabit Interactive proudly announces that the company has been honored with the prestigious Lumiere Award of the Advanced Imaging Society (AIS), collecting the accolade in the Best Branded Experience: Sports category for "Formula 1 Experiences." "We are truly honored to be recognized by the AIS and look forward to revolutionizing the world of interactive digital video on the whole," said Jon Flatt CEO. http://www.Grabit.Media

Recognition such as this is a supreme validation of the power of interactive videos & banners, which take user engagement into a whole new dimension. New technologies are altering the creative landscape, fusing innovation and visual art to deliver the ultimate in brand content. The AIS, which was established in 2009, has brought together some of the most iconic names in the entertainment and technology industries for the purpose of transforming visual content through the application of virtual reality (VR), augmented reality (AR), artificial intelligence (AI), high dynamic range (HDR), 3D, 360 video, as well as cloud and live rendering. These cutting-edge technologies are changing the game for entertainment, media, and marketing professionals. The 2018 Lumiere Awards ceremony was held on February 12 at the Warner Bros Studios in Hollywood, where "Formula 1 Experiences" shone in an outstanding selection. "It was a brilliant night, celebrating amazing work that showcases the creativity and innovation that marks this community. Each year, the work gets more spectacular and the creators and productions up for awards grow larger. We're so proud of the work this group created, and we can't wait to see what comes next," commented Jim Chabin, president, and CEO of AIS.

This was an honor Grabit Interactive fully deserved given the company's trend-setting work in the area of interactive videos - clips where every object in the stream is clickable, allowing users to discover, explore and purchase. Such interactive content tells the brand story in an engaging, memorable way, which is ultimately what marketers strive to achieve. US advertisers are expected to spend $15.4 billion on digital video ads in 2018, but the prudence of these investments becomes questionable when measured against the results delivered by shoppable videos: Grabit Interactive has found that its ads can increase purchase intent and click-through rates by three to five times and add 47% to the time consumers spend with the brand. At the heart of this magic lie a patented AI image recognition technology and machine learning, which identify products in a video stream by their pixel edges and allow for each and every object in the clip to be interactive, clickable, and linked-out. Any video can be Grabitized with no custom work required by the content owner, after which the content is programmatically distributed across multiple in-stream/out-stream environments and the web's top properties.

