Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: SENS) today announced that people with diabetes using the Eversense brand Continuous Glucose Monitoring Systems, in EMEA markets now have the option to invite others to remotely view their real-time glucose readings and alerts from anywhere. The updated Eversense app with remote monitoring allows up to 5 family members or friends to use Eversense NOW, a remote monitoring application that automatically updates and displays glucose data sent from the Eversense system every 5 minutes to a mobile device. The Eversense NOW user can remotely monitor the Eversense user's CGM data in real time and be alerted of high or low glucose events, including predicted low/high glucose and glucose rate of change status.

"We are thrilled to bring this new product to people with diabetes, their families, and friends. The extra peace of mind and sense of community that comes when someone else can see your real-time glucose data is an important part of a comprehensive solution we want to offer to our customers," said Tim Goodnow, CEO and President of Senseonics.

The updated Eversense app and the Eversense NOW app will both be available at no charge on the Apple App Store later this month. Development of the remote monitoring feature for Android users is in progress. The remote monitoring feature works with both the original Eversense CGM System and the new extended life Eversense XL CGM System.

About Senseonics

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. is a medical technology company focused on the design, development and commercialization of transformational glucose monitoring products designed to help people with diabetes confidently live their lives with ease. Senseonics' first generation product, the Eversense CGM System, includes a small sensor inserted completely under the skin that communicates with a smart transmitter worn over the sensor. The glucose data are automatically sent every 5 minutes to a mobile app on the user's smartphone.

