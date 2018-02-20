FEMSA Servicios SA de CV: FEMSA Announces Time Change for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2017 Results Conference Call

MONTERREY, Mexico, Feb. 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. ("FEMSA") (NYSE:FMX) (BMV:FEMSAUBD) today announced that it has modified the start time for its Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2017 Conference Call on Wednesday, February 28, 2018. The call will now begin at 11:00 AM Eastern Time (10:00 AM Mexico City Time).

Eduardo Padilla, Chief Executive Officer of FEMSA, will host the call and discuss FEMSA's Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2017 financial results, followed by a question and answer session. The quarterly results will be released on February 27 after the market's close.

To participate in the conference call please dial

Toll Free US: (888) 286 2314

International: (719) 325 2170

Conference ID: 5306853

The conference call will be webcast live through streaming audio. For details please visit www.femsa.com/investor (http://www.femsa.com/investor)

If you are unable to participate live, the conference call replay will be available on http://ir.femsa.com/results.cfm (http://ir.femsa.com/results.cfm)

FEMSA is a leading company that participates in the beverage industry through Coca-Cola FEMSA, the largest franchise bottler of Coca-Cola products in the world by volume; and in the beer industry, through its ownership of the second largest equity stake in Heineken, one of the world's leading brewers with operations in over 70 countries. In the retail industry it participates through FEMSA Comercio, comprising a Retail Division operating various small-format store chains including OXXO, a Health Division, which includes all drugstores and related operations, and a Fuel Division, operating the OXXO GAS chain of retail service stations. Additionally, through its Strategic Businesses unit, it provides logistics, point-of-sale refrigeration solutions and plastics solutions to FEMSA's business units and third-party clients.

