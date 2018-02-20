- Recently Opened Vancouver and Washington, D.C. Hotels Make the Coveted List

Trump Hotel Group is honored to announce that its two newest hotels, Trump International Hotel Washington, D.C. and Trump International Hotel & Tower Vancouver have been designated as Forbes Five-Star Hotels.

It is unusual for two new hotels to achieve this prestigious recognition just after their first year of operation, and the Hotel Group is honored that these latest properties join the portfolio's other Forbes Five-Star Hotels -- Trump International Hotel Tower Chicago; Trump International Hotel Tower New York and Trump International Hotel Waikiki.

Forbes Travel Guide, the global authority on luxury travel, sends anonymous professional inspectors around the world to assess hotels, restaurants and spas against up to 800 objective standards focused on service and facilities.

"It is a tremendous honor for our two newest hotels to be recognized as Forbes Five-Star Hotels so soon after opening," said Trump Organization Executive Vice President Eric Trump. "This achievement is an incredible feat and a true testament to the efforts of our hotel teams who provide the unparalleled service that is a hallmark of our brand."

About Our Forbes Five-Star Hotels:

Trump International Hotel Tower Chicago

Located in the heart of the city and soaring 92 stories above the Loop and North Michigan Avenue, Trump International Hotel Tower Chicago features 339 luxuriously appointed guest rooms and Sixteen, the two-star Michelin-rated restaurant.

Trump International Hotel Tower New York

Rising above Central Park and Columbus Circle, the majestic Trump International Hotel Tower New York the only Forbes Five-Star/AAA Five-Diamond hotel with a Five-Star/Five-Diamond restaurant, Jean Georges is an icon delivering the highest level of service, style and exclusivity.

Trump International Hotel Tower Vancouver

Set in the heart of downtown and opened just last year, Trump International Hotel Tower Vancouver is a twisting $360-million tower designed by famed architect Arthur Erickson. One of the tallest buildings in the city, the hotel boasts 147 luxury guest rooms and suites, the award winning fine dining Chinese restaurant, Mott 32; the city's ultra-lounge, Drai's Vancouver; and The Trump Champagne Lounge. Prior to opening in February 2017, Forbes Travel Guide named the hotel one of the most anticipated hotel openings of the year.

Trump International Hotel Waikiki

Boasting a two-level, open-air lobby with expansive ocean views and interiors reflecting the island's rich history, Trump Waikiki is Oahu's only Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star hotel since 2015 and the #1 TripAdvisor hotel in Honolulu for 76 consecutive months.

Trump International Hotel Washington, D.C.

The recently opened Trump International Hotel, Washington, D.C. features 263 richly luxurious guest rooms and suites, among the largest in Washington, D.C., with lofty 16-foot ceilings, soaring windows, beautifully restored historic millwork, and glittering crystal sconces and chandeliers. The hotel also offers a total of 38,000 square feet of meeting and event space, including the opulent 13,200-square-foot Presidential Ballroom, the largest among D.C. luxury hotels, a 10,000-square-foot Spa by IVANKA TRUMP and Fitness Center, and D.C.'s first BLT Prime restaurant by Chef David Burke.

About Forbes Travel Guide

Forbes Travel Guide is the gold standard for luxury hospitality ratings worldwide. For more information about Forbes Travel Guide, visit ForbesTravelGuide.com. For a detailed explanation of how Forbes Travel Guide compiles its Star ratings, click here.

About TRUMP HOTEL GROUP

Trump Hotel Group is the world-renowned hotel brand and management company home to Trump Hotels, SCION Hotels and Resorts and American IDEA Hotels. Led by seasoned hotel industry veteran Eric Danziger, Trump Hotel Group is part of The Trump Organization, helmed by Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump.

