VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 02/20/18 -- Lucara Diamond Corp. ("Lucara" or the "Company") (TSX: LUC)(BOTSWANA: LUC)(NASDAQ OMX Stockholm: LUC) is pleased to announce that the Board of Directors has declared its first 2018 quarterly dividend of CDN 2.5 cents per share to be payable on April 12, 2018 to the shareholders of record at the close of business on March 23, 2018.

The declaration, timing amount and payment of future dividends remains in the discretion of the Board of Directors and is subject to the requirements of the Company's dividend policy.

About Lucara

Lucara is a leading independent producer of large exceptional quality Type IIa diamonds from its 100% owned Karowe Mine in Botswana. The Company has an experienced board and management team with extensive diamond development and operations expertise. The Company operates transparently and in accordance with international best practices in the areas of sustainability, health and safety, environment and community relations.

