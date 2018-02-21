Public Relations Department, Eisai Co., Ltd. +81-3-3817-5120

TOKYO, Feb 21, 2018 - (JCN Newswire) - Eisai Co., Ltd. announced today that it has been certified in 2018 as an Outstanding Health and Productivity Management Organization in the large enterprise category (White 500) by Japan's Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry, who organizes the Certified Health and Productivity Management Organization Recognition Program in cooperation with Nippon Kenko Kaigi which consists of leaders of medical care associations, economic associations as well as municipalities.Under the recognition program, the Nippon Kenko Kaigi examines large enterprises, small-medium enterprises and other organizations engaging in initiatives for overcoming health-related challenges in regional communities or for promoting health-conscious activities led by the Nippon Kenko Kaigi, and recognizes outstanding enterprises engaging in efforts for health and productivity management. The five criteria for selection in the recognition program for the large enterprise category are (i) the positioning of health and productivity management in management philosophy and policies, (ii) organized frameworks established for tackling health and productivity management, (iii) specific systems established for ensuring health-conscious management as well as measures introduced for implementing them, (iv) measures established for assessing and improving health and productivity management, and (v) adherence to laws and regulations and risk management. This is the second year of the recognition program, and 541 companies were recognized as Outstanding Health and Productivity Management Organizations in the large enterprise category (White 500), along with 775 companies in the small-medium enterprise category.Eisai's corporate philosophy is to give first thought to patients and their families and increase the benefits that health care provides as well as address diverse healthcare needs worldwide. The maintenance and promotion of the health of employees, who are key stakeholders in the company, is an important element in actualizing this corporate philosophy, and Eisai will continue to foster initiatives for the implementation of health management in the future as well.About EisaiEisai Co., Ltd. (TSE:4523; ADR:ESALY) is a research-based human health care (hhc) company that discovers, develops and markets products throughout the world. Eisai focuses its efforts in three therapeutic areas: integrative neuroscience, including neurology and psychiatric medicines; integrative oncology, which encompasses oncotherapy and supportive-care treatments; and vascular/immunological reaction. Through a global network of research facilities, manufacturing sites and marketing subsidiaries, Eisai actively participates in all aspects of the worldwide healthcare system. For more information about Eisai Co., Ltd., please visit www.eisai.com.