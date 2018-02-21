Fujitsu Limited Public and Investor Relations Tel: +81-3-6252-2176 URL: www.fujitsu.com/global/news/contacts/

TOKYO, Feb 21, 2018 - (JCN Newswire) - Fujitsu today announced that its Fujitsu Group Environmental Report 2017 received the Grand Award of Global Warming Countermeasures Report (Japanese Environment Minister's Award) as part of the 21st Environmental Communication Awards, sponsored by Japan's Ministry of the Environment and the Global Environmental Forum.The Fujitsu Group sees environmental concerns as one of the most important management issues, and is undertaking environmental activities that work in unison with its business endeavors, particularly in response to climate change. Fujitsu Group Environmental Report 2017 introduces the key pillars of these activities, including the summary of the "FUJITSU Climate and Energy Vision", the company's medium-to-long term environmental vision through 2050, in addition to its performance and the latest activities with respect to the Fujitsu Group Environmental Action Plan Stage VIII, its three-year environmental goals beginning from fiscal 2016. This Grand Award has recognized such environmental activities as measures to counter global warming.Going forward, the Fujitsu Group will contribute to the resolution of issues in society and the environment, and proactively disclose its environmental activities.About the Environmental Communication AwardsBy recognizing excellence in environmental reporting, the Environmental Communication Awards are designed to promote environmental communication among various stakeholders surrounding businesses while revitalizing environmental efforts.Reason for Evaluation (Criteria)- Has clear business strategies based on sustainability and trends in international society- Presents quantified roadmap to realize the company's medium to long term environmental vision- Good balance of qualitative and quantitative performance targets in the Fujitsu Group Environmental Action Plan Stage VIII; reports current status and performance records against the targets- Is mapping the relevance of the SDGs and the efforts to contribute to a sustainable society- As for global warming countermeasures, explains in reports how to realize the "mitigation" and "adaptation" of climate change in the ICT business- As for endeavors in services and products, implements advanced measures by featuring technologies such as the AI traffic monitoring system reducing CO2 emissionsThe "FUJITSU Climate and Energy Vision", the company's medium-to-long term environmental visionRegarding climate change as an important issue for Fujitsu as a global ICT company, the Fujitsu Group in May 2017 laid out the "FUJITSU Climate and Energy Vision," the company's medium-to-long-term environmental vision through 2050, which aims to reduce its CO2 emissions to zero, responding appropriately to climate change and bringing about a decarbonized society. This report provides the background to such vision, introducing the aim of the management strategy in addition to the company's goals and policies.Achievements under the Fujitsu Group Environmental Action Plan Stage VIIIIn the Fujitsu Group Environmental Action Plan Stage VIII, which covers the three years beginning fiscal 2016, Fujitsu lays out eleven goals, including its contribution to the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) through ICT services and products, as well as the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions across the entire value chain. This report introduces Fujitsu's approach to these goals, the company's results from fiscal 2016, and the latest examples of such environmental measures.