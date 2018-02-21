Accedian Acquires Network and Application Management Company Performance Vision

MONTREAL, February 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Acquisition brings a unified view into end-user digital experience, network and application performance

Accedian, the global end-to-end network performance experts, today announced its acquisition ofPerformance Vision, a leader in network and application performance management (NPM/APM).

The acquisition is a natural complement to Accedian's performance assurance portfolio, used by many of the largest communications service providers worldwide. Performance Vision's technology brings advanced end-user digital experience monitoring capabilities to Accedian's existing customer base, while expanding its addressable market to key enterprise segments including banking, insurance, healthcare, manufacturing, and cloud services. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Performance Vision's exceptional wire data analytics complements Accedian'sSkyLIGHT' active monitoring platform, bringing complete visibility of all applications, transactions, and network components together, for the most complete view of network health available. Actionable insight generated by analyzing all traffic crossing physical, virtual, cloud and software-defined network (SDN) infrastructure enables IT and network operations to improve end-user digital experience, application, network, and multi-cloud performance.

Commenting on the acquisition, Accedian CEO Patrick Ostiguy said, "The combination of Performance Vision and Accedian creates a proposition that is truly unique. There is no other company that is able to offer this level of accuracy and granularity into how the performance of the network and the applications running over it impact the end-user digital experience, in real-time, for enterprises of all sizes."

Unlike other solutions, the new combined Accedian / Performance Vision platform is completely virtual. It unifies capabilities that are normally distributed in a variety of different products and solutions, reducing complexity and total cost of ownership (TCO). Bringing network awareness to application monitoring-and vice versa-means digital assets can be optimized to deliver the best possible business outcome.

Performance Vision was founded in 2004. More than 400 enterprise customers worldwide already use Performance Vision for their daily IT operations, including global names such as KPMG, Orange, CGI, banking leader BPCE, and government organizations including the French Ministry of the Interior. An extensive list of partners use the solution to provide IT services, while some host NPM/APM using software as-a-service (SaaS).

"As virtualization and hybrid cloud applications continue to be deployed at an accelerated pace, the interdependence of network and application performance increases significantly," said Sergio Bea, Vice President of Global Enterprise and Channels at Accedian. "The ability to see the entire digital infrastructure uniformly-from end-user to multiple data centers, clouds, and SaaS applications-fills a visibility gap that otherwise threatens digital transformation projects' success, speed, return on investment (ROI), and business value."

"IDC predicts that enterprises will increase their spending on network and application performance monitoring to USD$2.8 billion worldwide in 2018," said Elisabeth Rainge, Research Vice President ofCommunications Service Provider Operations at IDC. "The main driver for this growth is digital transformation, which includes cloud-based service categories such as IaaS, PaaS and SaaS, plus the uptake of highly distributed, virtualized infrastructure."

"Our new relationship with Accedian adds valuable scale and reach, allowing us to deliver our solutions to a wider range of customers and organisations than was previously possible," said Gilles Huguenin, CEO of Performance Vision. "By combining our resources and expertise, we can accelerate innovation and deliver unified solutions that help our customers obtain maximum value and performance from their network and applications-and by extension help their business perform better."

Accedian's acquisition of Performance Vision is an expression of intent for the company as it looks to grow its revenue and expand into new markets and business segments in 2018. As part of this wider strategy, and to support the company's expansion into the enterprise space, Accedian last month madetwo new executive appointments: Sergio Bea joined the company as Vice President of Global Enterprise and Channels, while Richard Piasentin took the role of Chief Marketing Officer and Chief Strategy Officer.

About Accedian

Accedian delivers exceptional end-to-end network and application performance visibility, for control over the best possible end-user digital experience.

Full visibility across network services and application chains-spanning virtualized, cloud, software-defined, and physical infrastructure-empowers service providers and enterprises to embrace transformation, make most efficient use of digital assets to realize business goals, and strengthen their competitive position.

Accedian is an established expert at instrumenting networks of every size, with SkyLIGHT' platform solutions that scale to monitor multinational networks.

Since 2005, Accedian has partnered with its customers to deliver solutions across the globe, helping them and their users Experience Performance. For more information, visithttps://accedian.com/.

Follow us on Twitter:@Accedian

About Performance Vision

Performance Vision is a leading vendor in the network and application performance management (NPM/APM) and network visibility markets. Performance Vision provides a range of innovative solutions that help IT and network managers obtain a global vision of their digital infrastructure as well as application performance and usage. More than 400 customers use Performance Vision for their daily IT and network operations. For more information, visitwww.performancevision.com. Twitter:@SkyLIGHT_PVX

