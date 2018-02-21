Regulatory News:

Paris, February 21, 2018, following the recent partnership announcements with Makever group, Mediawan (Paris:MDW)(Ticker: MDW ISIN: FR0013247137), an independent European audiovisual content platform, is pleased with the successful audience of the series The Red Band Society » produced by Véronique Marchat (VEMA Production, Makever group), directed by Nicolas Cuche and adapted by Marie Roussin:

TF1 led comfortably the audience during the whole season with an average of 6.5 million viewers and more than 25% audience share

A program enjoyed by the 15-24 years old young public (40% audience share for the last evening), as well as under-50 housewives (34% audience share);

The series The Red Band Society outlines young patients, Thomas, Clément, Roxanne, Medhi and Sarah who constitute the Red Band Society. Despite their long stay in a hospital, they decide to live their life to the full. Loves, betrayals, relapses and recoveries will put their friendship to the test.

This fiction is an autobiography, the author's Albert Espinosa, who faced 3 cancers between 14 and 24 and spent many years in a hospital with those he calls "his own".

One of the series' strength lies in the young actors' performance Audran Cattin, Tom Rivoire, Louna Espinosa, Esther Valding and Azize Diabate emphasizing the series, also supported by well-known figures such as Mickaël Youn and Cristiana Reali.

About Mediawan

Mediawan was incorporated in December 2015 as a Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) for the purpose of acquiring one or more targeted operating businesses or companies in the traditional and digital media content and entertainment industries in Europe. The Company was formed by Pierre-Antoine Capton, Xavier Niel and Matthieu Pigasse, and raised €250 million in April 2016 from an initial public offering on the Euronext regulated market in Paris.

In March 2017, Mediawan acquired Groupe AB and thus became an independent leader in audiovisual content in French-speaking Europe. The Group is active in the production and distribution of television series, TV movies, cartoons and documentaries and in the publication of TV channels and associated digital services.

With the acquisition of CC&C in July 2017, the entering into exclusive talks with ON kids family in December 2017 and the acquisition of EuropaCorp Television's business (excluding US series) in January 2018, Mediawan continued its growth strategy in international content in the field of fiction, documentaries and animated content.

About Makever

Created in 2002 by Stéphane Drouet and Matthieu Viala, Makever is a major player in television production and specializes in fiction with a diversified offer in series and TV movies.

The Makever group is organized around 7 complementary and independent production studios with over 30 hours of programs produced each year, including both original contents and new seasons of established series.

These production companies (Alauda Films, JPG Films, LoveMyTV, Mademoiselle Films, MakingProd, Scarlett Production and Vema Production) have impressive talented teams producing highly-successful programs such as series, mini series or one-off programs.

