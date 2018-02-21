Rezidor Hotel Group: YEAR-END REPORT January-December 2017

Fourth Quarter 2017

On a like-for-like basis ("L/L") Revenue increased by 2.8%, supported by L/L RevPAR growth for leased and managed hotels of 4.3%. The RevPAR growth is due to increase in both occupancy and average room rate.

Revenue decreased by MEUR 1.5 (-0.6%) to MEUR 241.6. The decrease is mainly due to the exit of one leased hotel end of last year and the strengthening of the Euro, partly offset by positive L/L RevPAR development.

EBITDA decreased by MEUR 6.3 (-27.3%) to MEUR 16.8 and the EBITDA margin decreased by 2.5 pp to 7.0%. EBITDA is negatively impacted by MEUR 6.6 higher costs for restructurings and MEUR 0.9 higher costs for bad debts, partly offset by the positive development in the like-for-like portfolio. Adjusted EBITDA was flat vs last year and amounted to MEUR 25.2.

EBIT increased by MEUR 6.1 (59.2%) to MEUR -4.2 and the EBIT margin improved by 2.5 pp to -1.7%. The increase is mainly due to lower exit costs of MEUR 15.5, partly offset by the decrease in EBITDA and higher costs for write-downs of tangible assets of MEUR 4.4. Adjusted EBIT increased by MEUR 1.3 (10.0%) to MEUR 14.3.

Profit/loss for the period decreased by MEUR 22.9 to MEUR -6.0 . The increase in EBIT is offset by higher tax costs of MEUR 28.6, of which MEUR 26.7 are of one-off nature (change in tax rates, capitalisation of deferred tax on losses and write-downs of deferred tax assets).

Basic and diluted earnings per share were EUR -0.04 (0.10).

752 (1,789) rooms were contracted, 1,144 (907) rooms opened and 1,347 (408) rooms left the system.

Twelve months ended December 2017

On a L/L basis Revenue increased by 4.0%, supported by L/L RevPAR growth for leased and managed hotels of 4.8%.

Revenue increased by MEUR 6.1 (0.6%) to MEUR 967.3.

EBITDA increased by MEUR 2.8 (3.5%) to MEUR 82.1 and the EBITDA margin increased by 0.2 pp to 8.5%. Adjusted EBITDA increased by MEUR 10.6 (12.1%) to MEUR 98.2.

EBIT increased by MEUR 11.7 (390.0%) to MEUR 14.7 and the EBIT margin increased by 1.2 pp to 1.5%. Adjusted EBIT increased by MEUR 10.2 (22.3%) to MEUR 56.0.

Profit for the period decreased by MEUR 22.0 (-83.3%) to MEUR 4.4 .

Basic and diluted earnings per share were EUR 0.03 (0.15).

Cash flow from operating activities amounted to MEUR 72.4 (33.9).

7,476 (8,200) rooms were contracted, 5,039 (3,585) rooms opened and 4,195 (1,655) rooms left the system.

The Board of Directors proposes that no dividend is to be paid for the financial year 2017, however the current dividend policy remains.

MEUR Q4 2017 Q4 2016 Change % FY 2017 FY 2016 Change % Revenue 241.6 243.1 -1.5 -0.6 % 967.3 961.2 6.1 0.6 % EBITDA 16.8 23.1 -6.3 -27.3 % 82.1 79.3 2.8 3.5 % EBIT -4.2 -10.3 6.1 59.2 % 14.7 3.0 11.7 390.0 % Profit/loss for the period -6.0 16.9 -22.9 N/A 4.4 26.4 -22.0 -83.3 % EBITDA margin 7.0% 9.5% -2.5 pp 8.5% 8.3% 0.2 pp EBIT margin -1.7% -4.2% 2.5 pp 1.5% 0.3% 1.2 pp

Comments from the CEO

Solid 2017 and excellent progress with the definition of the 5-year operating plan

We report solid 2017 results, growing like-for-like revenue with MEUR 38.3 (4.0%), supported by a RevPAR growth of 4.8%, driven by the strong performance in Eastern Europe and the good development in Rest of Western Europe and the Nordics. The EBITDA margin increased by 0.2 percentage point to 8.5%, despite a number of one off items linked to the 5-year operating plan and change of ownership. Excluding one off items, the Adjusted EBITDA increased by MEUR 10.6 (12.1%) to MEUR 98.2.

During 2017, we have made significant progress developing our 5-year operating plan - a comprehensive strategy which is aligned with our partner Radisson Hospitality, Inc. (former Carlson Hotels). It has been an intense transition year with numerous activities and significant efforts have been made to analyse our key opportinities and build a solid plan. In 2018, we have started to implement the plan and we are making excellent progress towards the goals set, making a major effort in brands and experience implementation, in repositioning our hotels, in revenue management and in information systems. The core components of the plan were shared with the Investor community at the Investor Day in January and was very well received.

Federico González-Tejera, President & CEO

