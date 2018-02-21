Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

DGAP-Media / 2018-02-21 / 08:00 *Press release* Munich, February 21, 2018 *New Gigaset elements Smart Home water sensor warns about flooding!* _Extension to the Gigaset elements security solution in the shape of a battery-operated sensor "water". Protection against water damages, measurement of relative humidity and room temperature_ *Anyone thinking that smart home solutions are nothing but unnecessary bells and whistles is soon taught otherwise by the new Gigaset elements sensor "water". The battery-driven sensor can prevent a lot of damage and costs in an emergency. The examples are diverse, ranging from an overflowing bath to a leaky washing machine. "water" complements the security solution from Gigaset and dovetails seamlessly into the overall system.* Convenience and networking are especially important aspects in many modern apartments and houses. Whereas some of us are soon willing to spend a lot of money on entertainment solutions like sound and TV, we often neglect to lastingly optimize the standard of security in the home. That is especially apparent when it comes to the issue of damage from water. Whether it occurs gradually or suddenly: The consequences are protracted, expensive and by no means the exception. A pipe bursts or a gasket becomes loose in Germany every 30 seconds. Over a million claims are reported to insurers every year[1]. Yet it does not always have to be a burst pipe. Leaking taps, over-aged washing machines and dishwashers, rarely used rooms such as hobby rooms or guest bathrooms - the risks are lurking everywhere. "The first microorganisms and mold spores develop within 24 hours in connection with water damage or if the humidity in a room is too high," states Raphael Dörr, Head of Corporate Communications & Investor Relations at Gigaset AG. "Alongside fire and the risk of burglary, water is one of the three elementary risks we actively counter with our solution and so ensure greater convenience and security for our users. Our smart home solution lets you create a good feeling in minutes." *Compact, battery-driven, DECT ULE-based * The new Gigaset elements sensor "water" offers ideal protection against damage from water, yet is compact (55 x 55 x 27 mm) and weighs in at just 49 grams (including the battery). The sensor is integrated in the Gigaset Smart Home security system via DECT ULE, an especially secure and energy-saving standard. The battery that comes with it has a service life of around five years. Since "water" does not need a power socket, it can be attached flexibly and do its job just about anywhere. The sensor itself comprises two parts connected by a 1.5-meter cable: the radio unit, which is attached by means of adhesive strips at a height of 1.3 meter and houses the battery, transmitter and receiver, in order to integrate the sensor in the Gigaset Smart Home system and measure the temperature and humidity. And the water detector, which is positioned with its two contacts on the bottom touching the ground. As soon as they come into contact with water, "water" triggers an acoustic alarm locally and the user is notified about a potential risk by a push message sent to the smartphone. "Every second and minute is vital in the event of water damage," adds Raphael Dörr. "In the case of the bath that you've forgotten completely about and starts overflowing while you're preparing something in the kitchen, you can respond in a very short time. But even if you are out of the home, the push information gives you the flexibility to respond as soon as possible - whether by getting in touch with your partner, neighbors or friends or taking action yourself." *Room climate, mold, water - one sensor that keeps an eye on everything * The new Gigaset water sensor not only provides reliable protection against water damage, but also informs on humidity and temperature. Temperature and relative humidity can be used to prevent mold forming, as well as to optimize heating. In the second quarter of 2018, the Gigaset water sensor will also be able to activate the Gigaset elements alarm siren directly - a sensible feature for all customers who already use the alarm siren in their system or live in largish houses. *Price and availability * The new Gigaset sensor "water" is available from the Gigaset online shop and specialty retailers at a price of EUR59.99 as of February 21, 2018. A Gigaset elements alarm system is required to use the water sensor. ? High-Resolution Pictures here [1]! *Gigaset Smart Home alarm system * The Smart Home alarm system from Gigaset enables comprehensive protection of homes, starting from presence simulation and hence prevention of potential break-in attempts. Users are notified of attempted tampering and break-ins right away by the app. Customers greatly appreciate the system's inconspicuous and simple design, which does not catch the eye of users or potential intruders, meaning the police can be alerted in an emergency even before the perpetrators have left. The additional sensors "smoke" and "water" also protect against the elementary risks of fire and water. The system itself has a modular design and can be expanded flexibly. Gigaset elements alarm system S, M, L are available from specialty retailers and in the Gigaset online shop [2]. The free Gigaset elements app is available for iOS and Android systems. You can find useful tutorials on how to put the system into operation on the Gigaset YouTube [3] channel. Follow us on: Facebook [4] | Twitter [5] | YouTube [6] | Instagram [7] | Blog [8] | Xing [9] | LinkedIn [10] Visit our homepage: http://www.gigaset.com [11] [1] German Insurance Association (GDV) 2017: http://positionen.gdv.de/wasserschaeden-teuer-und-vermeidbar/ End of Media Release Issuer: Gigaset AG Key word(s): Information technology 2018-02-21 Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de Language: English Company: Gigaset AG Bernhard-Wicki-Straße 5 80636 München Germany Phone: +89 444456 - 866 Fax: +89 444456 - 930 E-mail: info@gigaset.com Internet: www.gigaset.com ISIN: DE0005156004 WKN: 515600 Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange End of News DGAP Media 656023 2018-02-21 1: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=16173e46c38b554703cc7bc4f5ed2b37&application_id=656023&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=eedd4f5d0b89bb921903138d15775521&application_id=656023&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 3: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=81f9560455d3d68568ad6a0465ba89e4&application_id=656023&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 4: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=4f5dcfd058288cec5b84132c61d08b84&application_id=656023&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 5: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=43274d004202c98e755737679a1d50d5&application_id=656023&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 6: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=82385df9a40e7387967fb54ad2e2261a&application_id=656023&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 7: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=406d9e920d77bb99a4744ec9e5e3e64a&application_id=656023&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 8: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=be277b026f3a319a84604567ca5321bc&application_id=656023&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 9: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=96aee36783f4d6b47e8508dcb48f28ca&application_id=656023&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 10: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=7386d8ad8ff84826b8a31567ab9793e1&application_id=656023&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 11: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=8700839c2541af9d28acff16f425a277&application_id=656023&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 21, 2018 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)