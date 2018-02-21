sprite-preloader
21.02.2018 | 08:42
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Getlink CEO Interview - 2017 Results (video)

PARIS, February 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Getlink reports results for 2017. Jacques Gounon, Chairman & CEO of Getlink, comments on results and outlook.

Watch video interview and read transcript:

http://www.eurobusinessmedia.com/video/getlink-2017-results/?utm_source=ceo-direct&utm_medium=wire

Topics covered in the interview include:

- 2017 Takeaways

- FY Results

- Europorte & Eleclink

- Outlook

About Getlink

Getlink (Euronext Paris: GET and London Stock Exchange: GETS) manages the infrastructure of the Channel Tunnel and operates accompanied truck shuttle and passenger shuttle (car and coach) services between Folkestone, UK and Calais, France. Eurotunnel holds the concession until 2086 to operate the Channel Tunnel, the fastest, most reliable, easiest and most environmentally friendly way to cross the Channel. In 24 years, around 400 million people have used the Channel Tunnel. This unique land crossing has become a vital link between the continent and the United Kingdom. The Group also runs a rail freight business through its subsidiary Europorte, which offers a wide range of integrated rail freight services and an electrical interconnector through its subsidiary ElecLink.

https://www.getlinkgroup.com



