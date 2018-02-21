Regulatory News:

Sartorius Stedim Biotech Group's Annual Report 2017 is now available at

http://www.sartorius-france.fr/en/company/investor-relations/sartorius-stedim-biotech-sa/

It contains the following information:

Business development for fiscal 2017 and the 2018 forecast for the Sartorius Stedim Biotech Group

Consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2017

A profile of Sartorius Stedim Biotech

Sartorius Stedim Biotech (Paris:DIM) is a leading international supplier of products and services that enable the biopharmaceutical industry to develop and manufacture drugs safely and efficiently. As a total solutions provider, Sartorius Stedim Biotech offers a portfolio covering nearly all steps of biopharmaceutical manufacture. The company focuses on single-use technologies and value-added services to meet the rapidly changing technology requirements of the industry it serves. Headquartered in Aubagne, France, Sartorius Stedim Biotech is quoted on the Eurolist of Euronext Paris. With its own manufacturing and R&D sites in Europe, North America and Asia and an international network of sales companies, Sartorius Stedim Biotech has a global reach. In 2017, the company employed approx. 5,100 people, and earned sales revenue of €1,081.0 million.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180221005539/en/

Contacts:

Sartorius Stedim Biotech

Mirko Koch

Manager Investor Relations

Phone: +49(0)551.308.2402

mirko.koch@sartorius.com