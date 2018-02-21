Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Genel Energy PLC (GENL) Notice of Results 21-Feb-2018 / 09:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 21 February 2018 Genel Energy plc Notice of Results Genel Energy plc ('the Company') will announce results for the year ended 31 December 2017 on Thursday 22 March 2018. A presentation for analysts will be held at 08:30 (GMT) at The Lincoln Centre, 18 Lincoln's Inn Fields, London, WC2A 3ED. A live webcast will be available on the Company's website, www.genelenergy.com [1], with a recording available shortly thereafter. Attendees must please confirm their attendance in advance by emailing Chris McMahon: chris.mcmahon@vigocomms.com. -ends- For further information, please contact: Genel Energy +44 20 7659 5100 Andrew Benbow, Head of Communications Vigo Communications +44 20 7830 9700 Patrick d'Ancona Notes to editors: Genel Energy is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange (LSE: GENL, LEI: 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94). The Company, with headquarters in London and offices in Ankara and Erbil, is one of the largest London-listed independent oil producers, and is the largest holder of reserves and resources in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. Through its Miran and Bina Bawi gas fields, the Company is positioned to be a cornerstone provider of KRI gas to Turkey under the KRI-Turkey Gas Sales Agreement. Genel also continues to pursue further growth opportunities within the Middle East and Africa. For further information, please refer to www.genelenergy.com [1]. ISIN: JE00B55Q3P39 Category Code: NOR TIDM: GENL LEI Code: 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94 Sequence No.: 5229 End of Announcement EQS News Service 656239 21-Feb-2018 1: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=3ec46b352f38452116096dbbab51b09e&application_id=656239&site_id=vwd_london&application_name=news

