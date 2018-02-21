Fleet Complete Turbocharges the Global Connected Vehicle Industry With CONNVEX - Connected Vehicle Ecosystem

TORONTO, February 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The company launches a unique cloud-based IoT platform, developed to transform the delivery of solutions through multi-dimensional partnerships between industry stakeholders

Fleet Complete, the fastest-growing global IoT solutions provider in the connected commercial vehicle space, has launchedCONNVEX- the most innovative and scalable global connected vehicle ecosystem platform, designed to accelerate the advent and adoption of connected vehicle technologies. This ushers a new era in the fleet IoT evolution, one that enables disparate stakeholding parties to harness the innovative cloud infrastructure, predictive analytics, and telematics expertise for optimal end-user value augmentation. This will bring transformative solutions to not only fleet-owners but also original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), system suppliers, aftermarket participants, governments, municipalities, financial institutions and many other stakeholding groups.

A state-of-the-art cloud platform,CONNVEXallows for unprecedented collaboration of resources in a mutually beneficial ecosystem. It significantly enhances the delivery of solutions and new business models, particularly in the areas of autonomous driving, freight mobility, and smart city infrastructure. Converging aggregate data and AI-based analytics, CONNVEX provides all contributing participants with in-depth learning and unparalleled insight that is critical for the design and development of unique solution offerings. The scope includes remote diagnostics and prognostics, safety and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), ride sharing, electric vehicle mobility, digital freight brokerage and video telematics, mobile resource management and ride sharing, among many others. Each application of CONNVEX is designed to save operating expenses and enhance revenue generation opportunities for end-users.

"We are very excited to release this transformative platform that trailblazes the future of the connected automotive space," comments Tony Lourakis, founder and CEO of Fleet Complete. "CONNVEX has harnessed the collective intellectual property of Fleet Complete and our partners to deliver powerful cloud-based analytics and solutions to businesses of all types and sizes. It enables the co-creation of new revenue streams and possibilities for the widest range of industry participants. This will affect everyone on every scale, transforming mobility as we know it."

CONNVEX has already made waves in the connected vehicle industry, stimulating partnerships both current and prospective. It is now being leveraged by leading global vehicle OEMs, suppliers of key vehicle systems and components, cities, navigation service providers, and fleets, among other parties. New productions have already been put into motion and more announcements will be coming in the near future.

About Fleet Complete

Fleet Completeis a leading global IoT provider of mission-critical fleet, asset and mobile workforce management solutions. The company is servicing over 400,000 subscribers and over 30,000 businesses in Canada, the U.S., Mexico, Australia, the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxemburg, Austria, Germany, Denmark, Sweden, Finland, Norway, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania. It maintains key distribution partnerships with AT&T in the U.S., TELUS in Canada, Telstra in Australia, and Deutsche Telekom (T-Mobile) in multiple European countries. It remains one of the fastest-growing companies globally, having won numerous awards for innovation and growth. For more information, please visit www.fleetcomplete.com

