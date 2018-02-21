Uponor Corporation Managers' transactions 21 February 2018 13:00 EET



Notification of transactions by managers and their closely associated persons



Notification under the EU Market Abuse Regulation, article 19



Person subject to the notification requirement Name: Gray, William Position: Other senior manager -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Initial Notification Reference number: 743700KA2GMSYJM3CM12_20180221103940_17 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Issuer Name: Uponor Corporation LEI: 743700KA2GMSYJM3CM12 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Transaction details Transaction date: 2018-02-21+02:00 Nature of the transaction: Receipt of a Share-Based Incentive or Remuneration Instrument: Share ISIN: FI0009002158 Volume: 1942 Unit price: 0.00 Euro Aggregated transactions Volume: 1942 Volume weighted average price: 0.00 Euro



Uponor Corporation



Tarmo Anttila Vice President, Communications Tel. +358 20 129 2852



