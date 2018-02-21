Rezidor Hotel Group reported a "solid" 2017 and "excellent progress" on its five-year plan in its year-end results on Wednesday, reporting that on a like-for-like basis, revenue increased 4.0%. The company - which operates the Radisson family of hotel brands - said that was supported by like-for-like revenue per available room (RevPAR) growth for leased and managed hotels of 4.8%. Revenue on a reported basis improved 0.6% to 967.3m, while EBITDA increased 3.5% to 82.1m and the EBITDA margin rose ...

