Getlink, the Paris-based company known until recently as Groupe Eurotunnel, reported its 2017 financial results on Wednesday, with consolidated revenues for 2017 reaching 1.033bn - an increase of 4% over 2016. The CAC Mid 60 component, which operates the Channel Tunnel and its associated infrastructure, said operating costs reached 507m - an increase of only 1% - while its consolidated EBITDA amounted to 526m - an improvement of 32m compared to 2016 at a constant exchange rate. Trading profit ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...