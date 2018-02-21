The company's unit, Sunshine Latin has secured a permit and a fiscal incentive for the project from the municipality of Alcalá de Guadaíra, where the solar facility will be located.The mayor of the Spanish municipality of Alcalá de Guadaíra, Ana Isabel Jiménez and the CEO of BayWa r.e. Solar Projects, Benedikt Ortmann have signed an agreement for the construction of a 175 MW solar power plant in the town's territory. According to a press release issued by the municipality, the project will have a required investment of around €102 million and will include the construction of a 220 kV transmission ...

