Active-Investors: Free Post Earnings Research Report: Mastercard's Revenues Jumped 20%; Adjusted EPS Surged 33%

Stock Monitor: Consumer Portfolio Services Post Earnings Reporting

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / February 21, 2018 / Active-Investors.com has just released a free earnings report on Mastercard Inc. (NYSE: MA). If you want access to this report all you need to do is sign up now by clicking the following link www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=MA. The Company reported its fourth quarter fiscal 2017 and full fiscal year 2017 operating and financial results on February 01, 2018. The world's second-biggest payments network surpassed revenue and earnings estimates. Register today and get access to over 1000 Free Research Reports by joining our site below:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg

Active-Investors.com is currently working on the research report for Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: CPSS), which also belongs to the Financial sector as the Company Mastercard. Do not miss out and become a member today for free to access this upcoming report at:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=CPSS

Active-Investors.com is focused on giving you timely information and the inside line on companies that matter to you. This morning, Mastercard most recent news is on our radar and our team decided to put out a fantastic report on the company that is now available for free below:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=MA

Earnings Highlights and Summary

For Q4 2017, Mastercard's net revenue growth surged 20% on an as reported basis and 18% on a currency-neutral basis to $3.3 billion compared to $2.8 billion in Q4 2016. The Company's revenue growth was driven by an increase in switched transactions of 17% to 17.7 billion on a y-o-y basis; a 17% growth in cross-border volumes; a 13% increase in gross dollar volume (GDV), totaling $1.4 trillion; and acquisitions which contributed 3%. These increases were partially offset by an increase in rebates and incentives, primarily due to new and renewed agreements and increased volumes. Mastercard's revenue numbers beat analysts' estimates of $3.26 billion.

During Q4 2017, Mastercard's total operating expenses increased 28% to $1.8 billion on a y-o-y basis. Excluding special items, the Company's total adjusted operating expenses rose 15% to $1.5 billion for the reported quarter, including an 8% impact from acquisitions.

For Q4 2017, Mastercard's effective tax rate was 84.7% compared to 28.8% in Q4 2016. The higher tax rate was primarily attributed to the US Tax Cuts and Jobs Act 2017 (TCJA). Excluding special items, the Company's adjusted effective tax rate was 26.8% for the reported quarter, primarily due to a more favorable geographic mix of taxable earnings and the impact of non-recurring deductions.

Mastercard reported a net income of $227 million, or $0.21 per diluted share, for Q4 2017 compared to $933 million, or $0.86 per diluted share, in Q4 2016. The Company's reported quarter earnings included $981 million, or 0.92 per diluted share, in special items, primarily due to the TCJA.

Mastercard's adjusted net income was $1.2 billion, or $1.14 per adjusted diluted share, in Q4 2017, up 28% and 33%, respectively, compared to the year ago same period. The Company's earnings beat Wall Street's estimates of $1.12 per share.

For the twelve months ended December 31, 2017, Mastercard's net revenues advanced 16%, or 15% on a currency-neutral basis, to $12.5 billion compared to $10.8 billion in FY16. The revenue growth was attributed to a 17% jump in switched transactions totaling 65 billion; an increase in cross-border volumes of 15%; and a 10% jump in GDV to $5.2 trillion, aided by a 2% impact from acquisitions, primarily Vocalink.

For FY17, Mastercard recorded a net income of $3.9 billion, or $3.65 per diluted share, compared to $4.1 billion, or $3.69 per diluted share, in Q4 2016. The Company's adjusted net income was $4.9 billion, or $4.58 per diluted share, in FY17, up 18% and 21%, respectively, compared to the year ago.

As of December 31, 2017, Mastercard's customers had issued 2.4 billion Mastercard and Maestro-branded cards.

Return of Capital to Shareholders

During Q4 2017, Mastercard repurchased approximately 6.9 million shares at a cost of $1 billion, and paid $233 million in dividends. Quarter-to-date through January 30, 2018, the Company repurchased an additional 1.8 million shares at a cost of $287 million, leaving $5 billion under its current repurchase program authorization. For FY17, Mastercard repurchased approximately 30 million shares at a cost of $3.8 billion, and paid $942 million in dividends.

Stock Performance Snapshot

February 20, 2018 - At Tuesday's closing bell, Mastercard's stock marginally dropped 0.17%, ending the trading session at $175.35.

Volume traded for the day: 3.75 million shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 5.11%; previous three-month period - up 16.64%; past twelve-month period - up 60.25%; and year-to-date - up 15.85%

After yesterday's close, Mastercard's market cap was at $184.62 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 39.25.

The stock has a dividend yield of 0.57%.

The stock is part of the Financial sector, categorized under the Credit Services industry.

Active-Investors :

Active-Investors (A-I) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and Canadian stocks. A-I has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

A-I has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third-party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email info@active-investors.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charterholder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable-effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by A-I. A-I is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither A-I nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit http://active-investors.com/legal-disclaimer/.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: info@active-investors.com

Phone number: 73 29 92 6381

Office Address: 6, Jalan Kia Peng, Kuala Lumpur, 50450 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: Active-Investors