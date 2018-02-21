Active-Investors: Free Research Report as Alibaba's Q3 Top-Line Surged 56% and Outshone Forecasts

Stock Monitor: Blue Apron Holdings Post Earnings Reporting

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / February 21, 2018 / Active-Investors.com has just released a free earnings report on Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA) ("Alibaba"). If you want access to this report all you need to do is sign up now by clicking the following link www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=BABA. The Company released its financial results on February 01, 2018, for the third quarter of the fiscal year 2018 (Q3 FY18). The Hangzhou, China-based Company reported a 56% y-o-y growth in total revenues for Q3 FY18, outperforming market consensus estimates. Register today and get access to over 1000 Free Research Reports by joining our site below:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg

Active-Investors.com is currently working on the research report for Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: APRN), which also belongs to the Services sector as the Company Alibaba Group Holding. Do not miss out and become a member today for free to access this upcoming report at:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=APRN

Active-Investors.com is focused on giving you timely information and the inside line on companies that matter to you. This morning, Alibaba Group Holding most recent news is on our radar and our team decided to put out a fantastic report on the company that is now available for free below:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=BABA

Earnings Highlights and Summary

During the quarter ended December 31, 2017, Alibaba reported revenues of RMB83.03 billion ($12.76 billion) compared to RMB53.25 billion in the year ago same quarter. The Company's revenues numbers beat market consensus estimates of $12.36 billion. The quarterly revenue growth was primarily driven by the robust revenue growth of the Company's China commerce retail business, international commerce retail business, and Alibaba Cloud, as well as the consolidation of Cainiao Network.

For the reported period, the ecommerce Company's net income came in at RMB23.33 billion ($3.59 billion) versus RMB17.16 billion in the year ago comparable period. The Company reported diluted earnings of RMB9.20 per share, or $1.41 per American Depository Share (ADS), for Q3 FY18 versus RMB6.94 per share in Q3 FY17. Furthermore, the Company's non-GAAP net income stood at RMB27.01 billion ($4.15 billion), or RMB10.61 per share ($1.63 per ADS), for Q3 FY18 compared to RMB22.49 billion, or RMB9.02 per share, in Q3 FY17. Meanwhile, Wall Street had expected the Company to report a non-GAAP net income of $1.67 per ADS.

Operating Metrics

In Q3 FY18, Alibaba reported an income from operations of RMB26.00 billion ($4.00 billion) compared to RMB20.66 billion in prior year's corresponding quarter. The Company's operating margin stood at 31% of revenues for the reported quarter versus 39% of revenues in Q3 FY17. The Company's adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) came in at RMB36.18 billion ($5.56 billion) versus RMB27.02 billion in Q3 FY17. However, the Company's adjusted EBITDA margin fell to 44% of revenues in Q3 FY18 from 51% of revenues in Q3 FY17.

Alibaba's China retail marketplaces had 515 million annual active consumers at the close of December 31, 2017, compared to 443 million at the close of December 31, 2016. The Company's mobile monthly average users (MAU) grew 18% to 580 million as on December 31, 2017, from 493 million as on December 31, 2016. Furthermore, the Company's annualized mobile revenue per mobile MAU from China commerce retail was RMB229 ($35) compared to RMB166 in the quarter ended December 31, 2017.

Segment Results

Alibaba's Core Commerce segment's revenues were RMB73.24 billion ($11.26 billion) in Q3 FY18, up 57% y-o-y. The segment reported an adjusted EBITDA of RMB38.53 billion (US$5.92 billion), or 53% of revenues, in Q3 FY18 compared to RMB29.63 billion, or 64% of revenues, in Q3 FY17.

During Q3 FY18, Alibaba's Cloud Computing segment reported revenues of RMB3.60 billion ($553 million), up 104% y-o-y, and was primarily driven by an increase in the number of paying customers and also by an increase in their usage of cloud computing services, including more complex offerings such as database, storage, and security services. The segment reported a negative adjusted EBITDA of RMB181 million in Q3 FY18 compared to a negative EBITDA of RMB92 million in Q3 FY17.

Alibaba's Digital Media and Entertainment segment's revenues came in at RMB5.41 billion ($832 million) in Q3 FY18, up 33% y-o-y. Meanwhile, the Company's Innovation Initiatives and Others segment's revenues fell 9% to RMB772 million ($119 million) y-o-y in Q3 FY18.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

For Q3 FY18, Alibaba's cash flow from operations was RMB55.17 billion ($8.48 billion) compared to RMB37.42 billion in the prior year's same quarter. The Company reported a free cash flow of RMB46.14 billion ($7.09 billion) in Q3 FY18 versus RMB34.12 billion in Q3 FY17. Furthermore, the Company ended the quarter with a cash and cash equivalents balance of RMB212.20 billion ($32.61 billion) versus RMB133.99 billion as of March 31, 2017. The Company's current bank borrowings increased to RMB6.45 billion ($991 million) as of December 31, 2018, from RMB5.95 billion as of March 31, 2017.

Guidance

In light with the robust Q3 FY18 results, the Company expects full fiscal year 2018 revenue growth guidance to be in the range of 55% to 56%.

Stock Performance Snapshot

February 20, 2018 - At Tuesday's closing bell, Alibaba Group Holding's stock advanced 1.91%, ending the trading session at $187.19.

Volume traded for the day: 14.83 million shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 1.71%; previous three-month period - up 0.95%; past twelve-month period - up 86.22%; and year-to-date - up 8.56%

After yesterday's close, Alibaba Group Holding's market cap was at $489.26 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 46.09.

The stock is part of the Services sector, categorized under the Specialty Retail, Other industry.

Active-Investors :

Active-Investors (A-I) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and Canadian stocks. A-I has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

A-I has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third-party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email info@active-investors.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charterholder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable-effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by A-I. A-I is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither A-I nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit http://active-investors.com/legal-disclaimer/.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: info@active-investors.com

Phone number: 73 29 92 6381

Office Address: 6, Jalan Kia Peng, Kuala Lumpur, 50450 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: Active-Investors